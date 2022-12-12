Emmerdale character Arthur Thomas has grown up a lot over the last year.

Recently something has been playing on Arthur’s mind.

But who is Arthur Thomas? Who plays him and what Emmerdale storylines has he been involved in?

Emmerdale: Who plays Arthur Thomas?

Arthur Thomas is played by actor Alfie Clarke.

Alfie Clarke has played Arthur for 13 years (Credit: ITV)

How old is Arthur?

Arthur was born on August 26 2007, also making him 15-years-old.

Who else has played Arthur?

Before Alfie played Arthur, Billie Harrower played the character as a baby from 2007 until 2009.

In 2008, Luis Townley began playing Arthur alongside Billie and they both left the role in 2009 when Alfie took over.

How old is Alfie Clarke?

Alfie was born on November 18 2007, making him just a couple of months younger than his character.

He is also 15-years-old.

Alfie began playing Arthur just before his second birthday and he has been on the show ever since.

Laurel is Arthur’s mum (Credit: ITV)

Who are Arthur’s parents and family members?

Arthur is the son of Laurel Thomas and Ashley Thomas.

Ashley died on April 7th 2017.

For the first six months of his life, Arthur was believed to be the son of Greg and Melanie Doland.

However it turned out there had been a baby swap – Ashley and Laurel had taken home Greg and Melanie’s son and Greg and Melanie took home Arthur.

Ashley and Laurel named the baby they believed to be their son, Daniel Thomas.

But at six months old baby Daniel died of cot death. It wasn’t until after Daniel’s death that Laurel’s mum Hilary realised baby Arthur could be Laurel and Ashley’s son.

A DNA test later proved Arthur was Laurel and Ashley’s son.

Arthur has two siblings. His older half-sister is Gabby Thomas. She is the daughter of Ashley and Bernice Blackstock, but has always been close to stepmum Laurel and sees her as a mother figure.

Arthur’s younger sister is Dotty Thomas.

Arthur is also an uncle to Gabby’s son Thomas Tate, who was born last year.

Arthur bullied Archie (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Arthur bullying Archie

Over the last few years Arthur has been involved in some big storylines, including one which saw him bullying Archie Breckle.

In 2019, Jai was shocked when Dan Spencer turned up with Jai’s son Archie.

Dan told him that Archie’s mum, Rachel, had died and Archie needed his dad.

Laurel and Jai tried their best to get Archie to come out of his shell, but had no luck.

The only person who seemed to get to Archie to talk was Arthur.

However Arthur soon started bullying Archie.

Archie didn’t tell anyone what was going on, but after Arthur’s grandad Sandy died, he thought it was his fault for how he had been treating Archie.

Arthur told his mum what he had been doing and although it was rocky for a while, Arthur and Archie started to get along.

Arthur recently broke down at Ashley’s grave (Credit: ITV)

What is bothering Arthur?

Recently April Windsor admitted she had a crush on Arthur.

But when she suggested they spend time together, he rejected her, saying he only liked her as a friend.

Over the last few episodes, it’s become clear that something is bothering Arthur.

Last week he broke down in tears at Ashley’s grave following an argument with Noah Dingle.

Some viewers have speculated that he may be struggling with his sexuality.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

