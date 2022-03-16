Emmerdale character Karl Mathewson appears in the soap tonight (Wednesday, March 16) to make trouble for Dawn.

But fans might recognise Karl actor Sean Cernow from another soap.

Here’s all you need to know about him.

Karl is Alex’s dealer in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who is Karl Mathewson in Emmerdale?

Earlier this week, Dawn and Billy discussed starting the process of Billy adopting Dawn’s son, Lucas.

Knowing they would need to speak to his biological dad, Alex, they went to see him.

Alex agreed to the adoption, but later went to see Dawn and told her in order for him to agree to the adoption, she would need to help him pay off his drug debts by dealing.

Tonight, Kim caught Dawn trying to steal from Home Farm.

When she explained the situation, Kim gave her money to help, but it turned out this wasn’t enough.

Dawn made a phone call and later met with Alex and they went to see Alex’s dealer, Karl Mathewson.

Who plays Karl Mathewson in Emmerdale?

Karl is played by actor Sean Cernow.

Sean was born on June 3, 1977 making him 44 years old.

He was born in Oldham.

What else has Sean Cernow been in?

This isn’t the first time Sean has had a role in Emmerdale. In fact he’s been in the soap twice before!

In 2012, he played a character called Vince. Then in 2017 he played a character called Wayne for three episodes.

He has also had roles in Hollyoaks, Doctors and Coronation Street.

In 2012, Sean played Samson in Hollyoaks. Sean played two characters in Coronation Street.

Sean playing Phil in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

The first was in 2008, where his character was credited as Man 2. However in 2018, he played Phil Warriner, a man who harassed Kate Connor and Rana Habeeb.

In 2009 he played Barry Chapman in Doctors and since he has played three other characters in the BBC soap.

You may also recognise Sean from his roles in TV series Doctor Thorne, The Cops, Buried, The Twilight Zone, Prisoners Wives, The Musketeers, Casualty, Scott and Bailey, Les Misérables, Vera and Moving On.

Sean has been in many films including Screwed, Cockneys vs Zombies, Spike Island, The Night Runner and Blackout.

Actor Sean plays Karl (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

