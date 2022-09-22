Emmerdale airs heartbreaking scenes as Faith makes a big decision about her future

Emmerdale character Faith will make a big decision about her future after heartbreaking scenes that aired tonight.

In Thursday’s Emmerdale (September 22) Faith spoke to her palliative care nurse about the progression of her cancer.

But as she found out she doesn’t have a lot of time left, it leads to Faith making a huge decision.

Emmerdale: Faith’s cancer

Earlier this year Faith discovered her cancer had returned and confided in her daughter-in-law Moira.

Faith found out her cancer was terminal and spreading.

She kept the news from her family for weeks, but eventually told them about her diagnosis.

Recently Faith ended up in hospital after collapsing and her daughter Chas was devastated to learn her cancer had spread to her brain.

Faith appears to be getting worse and a couple of weeks ago she poured hot water on her arm before yelling at her son Cain to stay away, thinking he was her abusive ex-husband Shadrach.

Faith’s health has been getting worse (Credit: ITV)

In tonight’s scenes Faith got confused and mistook her grandson Kyle for Cain.

She got so upset, she yelled at her grandson.

When Amy and Matty told Moira what happened, she went to see Faith and Chas.

Faith admitted she was worried and Moira confessed to Chas that Faith hurt her arm and mistook Cain for Shadrach.

As Faith, Moira and Cain gathered with Faith to talk about her worsening condition, Faith broke down in tears, admitting she wasn’t ready to go.

Emmerdale: Faith speaks to her palliative care nurse

Chas called Faith’s palliative nurse Patricia to come over.

When speaking alone with Patricia, Faith admitted she was exhausted.

Patricia encouraged her to open up to her family.

When Faith asked if it was the end, Patricia admitted her cancer was progressing.

Faith was worried about being in pain and her brain.

Patricia told her that her time is precious and Faith mentioned it was her granddaughter Eve‘s birthday in a month.

But when Patricia’s face dropped, Faith knew she might not be around to see Eve’s birthday.

Faith broke down in tears realising she might not even have a month left.

Patricia said although they don’t know for sure how long Faith has left, she might want to bring forward her plans so she can enjoy them.

Faith tells Moira about her plans to end her life (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Faith’s decision

In upcoming scenes Faith makes the decision to end her own life and tells Moira.

In next week’s Emmerdale episodes Faith is relieved Moira hasn’t told Cain about her plans.

She is still determined for Moira to be there at the end, but Moira is resistant.

However when Faith’s health takes a bad turn, Moira relents and agrees to be by her side at the end.

The next day Moira feels awkward when Cain is insistent on planning hospice care for his mother knowing she won’t need it.

Moira starts to feel guilty (Credit: ITV)

Faith starts to plan a fun day for everyone, but when Cain and Chas keep wanting to talk about hospice care, she feels guilty.

Once alone with Faith, Moira asks her to share her plans for her death, but Faith says she can’t do that as it will implicate her as assisting suicide is a crime.

She insists that she wants to choose the moment and have some control over her death.

Moira is terrified by the reality of what she’s agreed to do.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

