Emmerdale fans are desperate for Faith to get better and have begged the soap to change her storyline.

Recently Faith was told her cancer had returned and although it is treatable, it’s not curable.

However fans are devastated about Faith’s terminal illness and are begging for the storyline to be changed.

Faith’s cancer has returned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faith’s cancer

Last month Faith confided in daughter-in-law Moira that she believed her cancer had returned.

Moira went with Faith to her hospital appointment, where the consultant confirmed her cancer had returned.

She was told the cancer cells was present in her lungs and bones – specifically her spine.

However the cancer is treatable with chemotherapy.

The consultant was honest and told Faith that the cancer wasn’t imminently life threatening, it will shorten her life.

Faith asked Moira to keep her cancer secret, as she doesn’t have a great relationship with son Cain and wanted to protect him and Faith.

Faith told her family about her cancer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg soap to change Faith storyline

But in last night’s episode (Thursday, June 16) the truth came out.

At Faith’s birthday gathering in the Woolpack, her family were attending to celebrate.

Faith had managed to get Cain to go along, knowing Faith was going to tell her family about her diagnosis.

When Cain wished his mother dead, Faith told her family that her cancer is back and is terminal.

Faith is having chemotherapy (Credit: ITV)

Although Faith will never recover from her illness, fans are hoping she will get better and have begged for the storyline to be changed.

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one Emmerdale viewer wrote: “Hope she doesn’t leave, I love Faith.”

A second commented: “I hope it’s curable or she can live for a long time with treatment. She’s one of the best.”

A third said: “Please make it so Faith gets better, we need her on TV.”

Will Faith and Cain ever be able to make up?

