Emmerdale actress Amelia Flanagan looks adorable in throwback baby picture

Emmerdale actress Amelia Flanagan looks adorable in a throwback picture to her first Easter.

Amelia's mum Rachel posted the picture of her eldest daughter to her Instagram page.

In the picture, baby Amelia can be seen sitting holding an Easter egg.

Rachel captioned the post: "Amelia's first Easter at 10 months popped up in my memories today."

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the picture.

One wrote: "So small."

A second commented: "Happy Easter to my favourite child stars."

A third added: "Ahh bless, so sweet."

Amelia, who plays April Windsor in Emmerdale, isn't the only soap star in her family.

Her younger siblings, twins Isabella and William, play cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in Coronation Street.

Amelia and her siblings are all soap actors (Credit: ITV)

How long has Amelia played April in Emmerdale?

Recently, Amelia celebrated six years since her first on-screen appearance in the soap.

During her time on the show, her character has been through a lot.

Shortly after meeting her father Marlon, who had no idea about her existence until she was four, her mum Donna, who had terminal cancer, died after chasing a criminal and falling off a multi-storey car park.

Amelia has played April for six years (Credit: ITV)

Recently April had a tough time when her dad Marlon went to prison. When he was released, Marlon learnt April had been bullied by a girl at school.

With some encouragement from her cousin Vinny, April stood up to her bully.

What have the Flanagan siblings been doing in isolation?

It looks like the three soap stars have been keeping busy whilst the UK is in lockdown.

Rachel often keeps her followers updated on the children.

Since the lockdown began, it looks like Amelia, Isabella and William have been doing some homeschooling and doing plenty of baking for Easter.

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

