Emmerdale fans convinced Aaron Dingle has ALREADY returned to the village

Emmerdale fans are convinced Aaron Dingle has already returned to the village.

Viewers think the fan-favourite character is back after spotting a clue in a recent scene.

Danny Miller quit his role as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale to go into I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

The mechanic left the village a year ago after his boyfriend Ben Tucker was murdered – and his sister Liv Flaherty was locked up for it.

In reality actor Danny Miller quit the show mid-storyline to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

It was recently revealed that Aaron would be making a comeback for the 50th anniversary.

And now fans are convinced it has already happened.

A recent scene saw Mackenzie Boyd sleeping with a mystery person – and cheating on girlfriend Charity.

Viewers only saw a glimpse of a hand – but Mackenzie has been forced to tell the individual in question that they should ignore what happened.

Emmerdale: Danny Miller returning as Aaron Dingle

And he told them to ignore each other when they see each other in The Woolpack.

“They made me a promise,” Mack told Nate later after confessing.

So…. Mackenzie slept with Aaron. That’ll be the big bombshell comeback.

“And I believe them, and trust me, they would have way more to lose if this got out.”

Who did Mack cheat with? (Credit: ITV)

His interesting use of gender neutral pronouns has fans’ brains whirling.

And it has them convinced that the mystery will be solved by revealing that Aaron has returned.

One said: “That was Aaron in bed with Mack right? #emmerdale”

A second said: “So…. Mackenzie slept with Aaron. That’ll be the big bombshell comeback.”

A third said: “Mackenzie’s mystery bedroom partner revealed to be Aaron. #emmerdale”

“Mack in bed with Aaron,” added another.

Another pointed out: “I remember last year the writers on Emmerdale teased audience suggesting an Aaron and Mackenzie romance.

“It never happened. Aaron and Mack so much chemistry. Aaron coming back to Emmerdale but only for a short period of time.”

A sixth said: “So I don’t think the secret person Mack slept with is a female.

“Just not sure who from the village it could be. Is this going to be how Aaron makes a return maybe? #Emmerdale”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Miller (@danny_b_miller)

Soap boss teases Aaron’s return

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson recently teased Aaron’s comeback.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

She told Metro: “Aaron’s brought back initially to see Faith because as we know, she has cancer.

“When he arrives back, he sees that Sandra is there and suspects that not everything is as it seems.

“And then of course, his mum’s having an affair – if he finds out about that, it will help him decide whether he sticks around or not.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!