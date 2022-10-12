Emmerdale 50th Anniversary: The best couples the village has ever seen

In case you hadn’t noticed, Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

Over the last 50 years there have been more weddings, hook-ups and heartbreaks than we’ve had hot dinners.

When it comes to love and coupling up, Emmerdale rarely gets it wrong. Except maybe when they split up some of our most loved ‘ships.

Here are our 10 favourite couples from the past five decades.

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Best couples

Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle

Robron: possibly Emmerdale’s most beloved couple of all time (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Of course we couldn’t have a 50th anniversary list of Emmerdale couples without mentioning Robron.

The unlikely relationship between Robert and Aaron captured the hearts of fans who rooted for the pair to properly get together.

They faced A LOT of obstacles including Aaron coming to terms with his childhood abuse, Robert fathering a child with his ex, Rebecca White and Aaron serving time in prison.

It looked like they would finally get their happy ending when they tied the knot in 2018.

But another obstacle sent Robert to prison when he killed the man who raped his sister.

Not wanting Aaron to waste his life waiting for him, Robert banned him from prison and filed for divorce. Sob.

Danny Miller has returned to Emmerdale for the 50th anniversary. How delighted would fans be if he somehow came back with Robert? It’s a long shot. But let us have our dreams!

Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield

Emmerdale fans want Vanity to reunite (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Another coupling shipped by Emmerdale fans was Charity and Vanessa – or Vanity, if you like.

Despite seeming like they were soulmates – remember how Vanessa supported Charity during her court case against Mark Bails – they split when Charity cheated with Mackenzie and Vanessa fled the village.

Fans haven’t given up hopes of a Vanity reunion though and even Emma Atkins, who plays Charity, told Metro, “I think there’s unfinished business there.”

Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk

Is Chas set to break Paddy’s heart in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Chas Dingle has had a turbulent love life, to say the least. Where do we even start?

The relationship with her niece’s boyfriend that ended in her and Debbie both being held at gunpoint by Cameron Murray? Or being cheated on and then blackmailed by Carl King?

When Chas got together with vet Paddy Kirk, it looked like she’d found her perfect match with someone the polar opposite from her usual bad boy type.

And, for a while, they worked so well.

Even holding together after tragically losing their baby daughter, Grace, in 2018. They then became parents to Eve and seemed to have the family they both wanted. But then along came Al…

David Metcalfe and Alicia Harding

David and Alicia’s love was short-lived (Credit: Shutterstock)

There are few women in Emmerdale who haven’t fallen for the charms of David Metcalfe at some point. But our favourite David partnership was with ditzy barmaid, Alicia who he married as a favour, not knowing she was deeply in love with him.

It took Alicia being shot by Cameron Murray in 2013 for David to realise his feelings for her.

The couple got together properly. But, alas, it wasn’t to last and Alicia moved to Portugal in 2015.

Ross Barton and Rebecca White

We’d love a spin-off featuring Emmerdale’s Ross and Rebecca (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ross Barton and Rebecca White are currently living together off-screen in Liverpool, with Pete Barton and Bex’s son Seb.

If any setup was worthy of a spin-off, it’s this one.

Ross and Rebecca got together after Bex was almost killed, twice, by her psychotic nephew, Lachlan.

After surviving the car crash that killed her sister and dad, Bex was left with a brain injury. Meanwhile, in a case of mistaken identity, Ross had been permanently scarred in an acid attack.

As they both tried to come to terms with their new normal, they found each other and fell in love.

Debbie Dingle and Jasmine Thomas

Jasmine promised to love Debbie forever when she was jailed (Credit: Shutterstock)

Much like David, Debbie had been in the Dales for so long that she’d managed to date her way through most of the villagers.

But back when she was just a teen, she found love with Ashley Thomas’s niece, Jasmine.

It was never going to be anything less than a bumpy path though. First of all Debbie’s dad, Cain, caused trouble by seducing Jasmine and making sure Debbie caught them together.

Not only that but Jasmine fell pregnant and had an abortion, which Debbie used to get her revenge on Cain. Later, Jasmine killed her violent boyfriend, Shane, when he attacked Debbie.

The lovebirds planned to go on the run but Debbie was arrested for Shane’s murder. Jasmine burst into court at the last minute and confessed to killing Shane. She was sent to prison for four years, telling Debbie their love would last forever.

It, er, didn’t.

More favourite couples to celebrate the Emmerdale 50th anniversary

Cain Dingle and Moira Barton

Trouble lies ahead for Coira in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

They’ve been on and off more than our heating will be this winter.

They’ve overcome affairs (both), murder (Moira), alcohol abuse (Moira), attempted murder (Cain) and that’s just scratching the surface. But will their marriage be able to survive Moira’s plans to help Cain’s mother, Faith, end her own life?

Coira – as they’re lovingly nicknamed by Emmerdale fans – have been through so much. But could this be one betrayal too far?

Biff Fowler and Lady Tara Thornfield

Biff and Lady Tara’s affair was super steamy (Credit: Shutterstock)

Hunky widower Biff began working as Lady Tara‘s driver despite the villagers holding Tara responsible for the death of Biff’s wife, Linda.

It wasn’t long before romance started to blossom though and the pair started a steamy affair.

Their relationship was made public at the funeral of Tara’s father, but it didn’t last long when it was out in the open.

Struggling with inherited debts, Home Farm owner Tara was forced to evict several tenants, including some loved dearly by Biff. They split but reunited the night before Tara was due to marry Lord Michael Thornfield, hoping his money would be enough to stop the evictions.

But Biff was furious when he realised Tara was still planning to go ahead with the wedding. And that, as they say, was that.

Seth Armstrong and Betty Eagleton in Emmerdale 50th anniversary nostalgia

Seth and Betty were loved by Emmerdale fans (Credit: Shutterstock)

Betty and Seth had history before she arrived in the village looking for him in 1994, following the death of her husband, Wally.

According to Emmerdale lore, Betty and Seth came close to marrying in their younger years. The pair grew close again, with Seth seeing off Betty’s bullying ex, Reggie, and Betty helping Seth as he struggled with agoraphobia after being mugged.

The couple travelled to Australia together, but a homesick Betty returned alone. Seth was flying home to her when he tragically died on the plane.

Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle – will they die in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary?

Liv and Vinny are currently struggling in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Liv and Vinny fell for each other while playing Animal Crossing during the lockdowns of 2020.

Despite several obstacles, including Vinny’s scheming dad, Paul, their relationship survived and they married earlier this year.

But Liv’s mum, Sandra, recently tried to cause problems for the newlyweds.

Thankfully, Sandra didn’t win and Liv and Vinny were reunited. But will they surive the Emmerdale 50th anniversary storm set to hit next week?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

