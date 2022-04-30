Emmerdale: 5 massive plot holes in Jamie Tate’s faked death

Jamie Tate’s faked death was a tried and tested Emmerdale plot.

The vet’s own mother has done it countless times before with various levels of success, so you’d imagine she’d see through a plot like it.

Or at least be able to see one of the many glaring plot holes in his Emmerdale exit…

Jamie Tate pulled off what even his mother couldn’t – but we doubt it (Credit: ITV)

No death certificate

You usually get one when someone’s dead, but not Kim.

Famously laid back and unbothered by everything, she’s probably not even bothered to have a look for the number of the coroner.

Plus if Kim had got one – someone would realise that Jamie Tate is alive and well.

Emmerdale: Where is Jamie’s passport?

Frequently when someone fakes their own death they flee abroad.

Though quite how Jamie would manage to flee abroad having not got his passport. He sent Hazel to fetch it along with Millie’s from Home Farm during Thomas’s Christening.

And yet no-one – not even the police – will have cancelled his passport? Really?

No wonder it’s so easy to fake your death in Emmerdale.

Paddy would just let thousands disappear, would he? No we don’t think so (Credit: ITV)

The missing vet money in Emmerdale

Back when Jamie was just ‘missing’ Paddy made a huge issue of the fact the vets had been left teetering on bankruptcy by a load of missing cash.

Kim realised Jamie had taken it – when she was convinced he was still alive – before later ignoring it completely and deciding he was dead.

Kim losing track of a load of money? Erm no. And Paddy, Rhona and Vanessa – definitely not.

Just another plot hole.

There is no way Jamie could reunite with daughter Millie without Kim finding out (Credit: ITV)

Would Kim let Millie go?

There is not a chance that Kim Tate would let her granddaughter disappear out of her life.

Not even in the grips of the worst grief imaginable would Kim not have one of her many dodgy associates hunt Millie down and check in on how she’s doing.

Unless Hazel is former MI6, it’s impossible that Kim would simply let her disappear.

Would Jamie really let Andrea die in Emmerdale without returning? (Credit: ITV)

Andrea dead

The biggest plot hole is Jamie allowing his daughter to go through losing both her parents.

As much as a villain as he turned into, that just would not happen.

He would have turned up as soon as Andrea died – not let Millie become traumatised by the endless loss.

Still, gives Emmerdale a new Tate villain in 20 years.

