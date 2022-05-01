Emmerdale: 5 creepiest guys in the village

Emmerdale village has had its fair share of creepy men over the years.

The rural hamlet seems to attract everyone from stalkers to the totally deranged.

And there are some in the village right now…

Noah is turning super-creepy (Credit: ITV)

Noah Dingle

How could the son of Charity Dingle and Chris Tate turn into anything other than a truly evil creepy stalker and pervert?

If his genes aren’t enough, then being dragged from pillar to post and usually left there by mum Charity would do it too.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Noah is a home-grown villain and it’s disturbing to watch his antics.

Lachlan White

He makes Noah look like a feminist scholar.

While Noah’s cornered the market on creepy stalking, Lachlan went a bit vile sexual assaulter/kidnapper/murderer in a remarkably long storyline.

He tortured people for fun and even killed his best friend.

And he’s still alive in prison waiting to return and bore us all again.

Carl King

Stalker – check. Dad killer – check. Attempted murderer – check.

There was very little Carl King did in Emmerdale that wasn’t evil.

Ironically he started off as a new hunk in the village before quickly becoming really quite awful, proving that looks and money aren’t everything.

Paul died on his wedding day (Credit: ITV)

Paul Ashdale

Hardly a conventional villain, Paul was more of a loser in all senses.

Desperately trying to hide his gambling addiction, Paul began beating his son Vinny into silence in an effort to keep it hidden.

But his vileness soon became even more insidious and creepy.

Cain Dingle

Bear with us because Cain Dingle is absolutely deserving of a place on the list.

Read more: Emmerdale fans predict new romance for Bear and Mary

In his 20 years in the village he has terrorised almost everyone, groomed and abused an underage girl to hurt her mother, slept with his own cousin, slept with his daughter’s girlfriend and shown he has no self-control.

He’s currently showing his obsession once again with Al Chapman. And he doesn’t listen to reason.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!