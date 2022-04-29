Emmerdale fans are predicting a new romance for Bear and Mary after their scenes together in last night’s episode (Thursday, April 29 2022).

The two had a some scenes together and it looks like fans are picking up on a spark between the pair.

Mary found out Bear had been doing crosswords with Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict new romance for Bear and Mary

In last night’s episode Mary came into the pub to look for Bear after Marlon told her he wanted to see her.

He gave her the newspaper to give Marlon so he could have a head start before he came over.

Bear then revealed to Mary and Paddy that he had been visiting Marlon in hospital with crossword puzzles.

However he didn’t want to intrude on Mary and Rhona now Marlon is back home.

Mary told Bear he wasn’t intruding and invited him over.

Later Bear and Marlon did a crossword together and Mary and Rhona watched.

The crosswords appeared to be helping Marlon with his speech and spelling.

Could there be a new romance for Bear and Mary? (Credit: ITV)

Rhona was amazed to see how good Bear was with Marlon and realised the crosswords must be why Marlon has been making good progress.

Bear offered to come again and Mary said: “How about today after today? Eight letters.”

Bear laugh and said: “Ey a woman after my own heart. I’ll see you then.”

Back at the pub, Paddy questioned Bear about him visiting Marlon and Bear admitted he’s been lonely and enjoys visiting Marlon.

Now fans are predicting a new romance between Bear and Mary.

Ooh… Bear & Mary going to happen?

Marcus slowly showing similar traits to his father

Leyla's cause an unnecessary amount of shit for Jai. For once I felt for him.

Bear & Marlon are sweet with their homeschooling situation 😂

Kim & Dawn need more scenes. #emmerdale — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) April 28, 2022

bear + mary? that could stop her being so annoying #emmerdale — emmerdale fan (@Rhapsod37201159) April 28, 2022

#Emmerdale 🤔 are we gonna get a Mary Bear Faith triangle 😳🤯😢😭😭 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) April 28, 2022

Bear and Mary 😉😏😏😏🤣🤣🤣🤣 love it. #Emmerdale — Sophie The Kidd (@sofaneilas) April 28, 2022

Mary Faith Bear love triangle confirmed? 🤔 #Emmerdale — Ashhh⚡️ (@AshVolkner) April 28, 2022

Mary wants a bit of Bear action #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) April 28, 2022

Emmerdale: Romance for Mary Goskirk?

Mary arrived in the village earlier this year.

It hasn’t been revealed if she has a partner or if there any potential romances.

But we do know she’s been lonely too – could a relationship with Bear be just what they both need?

