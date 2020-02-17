EastEnders' Lacey Turner welcomes new puppy to family as she shares adorable photos

Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Fowler in EastEnders, has welcomed a new puppy to her family.

The actress posted pictures of her new family member to her Instagram story.

In the first picture Lacey wrote: "Spot the newest member of the clan."

Lacey welcomed a puppy to her family (Credit: Instagram @laceyturner)

In the second picture, she revealed the pup is called Ned.

She wrote: "We love you so much already Ned."

The puppy is called Ned (Credit: Instagram @laceyturner)

In another adorable picture, Lacey's daughter Dusty, who is seven months, can be seen sitting with Ned.

Dusty and Ned appear to be great friends already! (Credit: Instagram @laceyturner)

Lacey is currently on maternity leave after welcoming Dusty last year with her husband Matt Kay.

Lacey introduced her little girl last year in a photoshoot with OK! where she revealed her daughter's full name to be Dusty Violet Kay.

New mum Lacey told the publication: "Dusty's our little miracle – we call her Special Kay!"

Speaking about the little girl's name, Lacey added: "It wasn't on our original list but we did an internet search for 'pretty girls' names' and we both said it at the same time!

"Her middle name is Violet, which I also love. We've had mixed reactions, people either think it's really cool or they don't really know what to say!"

Lacey announced in February 2019 that she and husband Matt were having a baby.

She also spoke about the fact she had suffered two miscarriages before falling pregnant with Dusty.

Currently her EastEnders alter ego is away from Walford, however Stacey did make a brief on-screen appearance in November last year.

Stacey made a brief return last year (Credit: BBC)

Stacey is on the run after hitting Phil Mitchell over the head with a wrench, and with Ben Mitchell threatening her husband, Martin, to keep Stacey away from Walford, Martin was forced to make a difficult decision.

As she was determined to return home, so she could be with her family and friends, Martin lied to her saying he wanted to be with his ex-wife Sonia.

Eventually Ben told Martin that Stacey could return but Stacey wanted nothing more to do with Martin and has decided to keep away.

But will she come back soon?

