EastEnders fans convinced Tina will die in the boat tragedy

Fans of EastEnders are convinced Tina Carter will be the one to die next week.

The soap has revealed that a major character will die and practically everyone has been speculated about being the victim.

Fans are convinced Tina will meet her maker (Credit: BBC)

Everyone from Linda Carter to Dennis Mitchell has been tipped to die in the explosive week of episodes for the 35th anniversary.

But now fans are convinced that it will be Tina who dies on the boat.

One said: "It's definitely Tina who dies - look at the coat! No mistaking that."

A second said: "I cannot control my emotions right now and my mind is coming up with all sorts of theories now, after THAT ICONICNESS THAT WAS THAT TRAILER.

"I cannot change my mind on who I bet it would be now though and my bet was that it will be Tina...."

A third said: "I think it's Tina who dies in the boat accident, well looking at this [trailer] it looks like a bun in the hair of the person in the water (zoom in) and Tina has two in her hair in the trailer #EastEnders."

One of these characters will die next week (Credit: BBC)

It is believed that the boat will go down in a huge disaster spelling the end of at least one person's life.

It was revealed recently that the soap's 35th anniversary will be spent on a boat sailing down the River Thames, celebrating the The Vic winning 'Best Pub' in London.

However it won't be smooth sailing as a major character will die in the disaster.

An insider told The Sun: "Where better for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

"Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name."

The source continued: "It's thought that, as part of the dramatic scenes, Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death."

Who do you think will die?