Neighbours wishes EastEnders happy birthday with hidden messages

Aussie soap Neighbours has led birthday wishes to EastEnders by including a nod to the BBC One soap in today's episode (Wednesday February 19 2020).

The soap referenced the London-based show on its 35th birthday today by featuring a sign outside bar The Waterhole which made a nod to EastEnders' fictional location, Walford.

They also referenced legendary families, the Mitchells, the Fowlers, and the Slaters, by naming cocktails after them.

The 35th-anniversary episodes have been taking place this week (Credit: BBC)

The sign read: "Walford Sour, Fowler Fizz, Slater Colada, Dry Mitchell"

What's more, there was a sign advertising a "Happy Half Hour" from 7.30pm to 8pm, the time EastEnders airs.

Happy Birthday #EastEnders35 and thank you Nicola for this trip down memory lane and the aging faces of me & @mrjakedwood https://t.co/gGbCieVn11 — Jo Joyner (@dollyjoyner) February 19, 2020

Elsewhere, several stars took to Twitter to wish the soap a happy 35th birthday.

Jo Joyner - who previously played Tanya Branning on the show - wrote: "Happy Birthday #EastEnders35 and thank you Nicola for this trip down memory lane and the aging faces of me & @mrjakedwood (sic)"

Jake Wood - who plays Tanya's ex-husband Max Branning - tweeted: "Speak for yourself Jo, mind you I'm sure I had a full head of hair back in. 2006!! Miss working with ya (sic)"

So 35 years ago today @bbceastenders burst onto our screens. I loved this girl, she gave me so much. Happy Birthday EastEnders! #marythepunk pic.twitter.com/dzr1Qdsjyo — Linda Davidson (@LindaDavids0n) February 19, 2020

Linda Davidson - who played Mary 'The Punk' Smith in the soap - wrote: "So 35 years ago today @bbceastenders burst onto our screens. I loved this girl, she gave me so much. Happy Birthday EastEnders! #marythepunk (sic)"

While the soap isn't on tonight because it doesn't air on Wednesdays, fans have been left on tenterhooks at the halfway stage of the epic 35th anniversary episodes.

The main focus of the episodes is on the Carters' boat party on the River Thames, which has descended into chaos as the vessel crashed and both Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Dennis Mitchell (Bleu Landau) are trapped, with the water rising.

Episodes so far have focused on the Carter family (Credit: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC)

There has already been one casualty in recent episodes as evil stalker Leo King (Tom Wells) was stabbed to death by Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) back on dry land.

Following the incident, Tom took to Twitter to thank the cast and crew for making him feel "so welcome" on the show, and he praised Shona.

He wrote: "RIP Leo King! I just wanted to say a massive thanks for all the kind words on here, also @bbceastenders for having me, making me feel so welcome, @conormorr for finishing me in style & @ShonaBM for being the best acting partner I could ever dream of, really! It has been a blast. (sic)"

