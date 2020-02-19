EastEnders viewers disgusted as Ian Beale 'leaves Dennis to die'

Viewers of EastEnders were disgusted as Ian Beale seemingly left 13-year-old Dennis Rickman Jr to die on the boat.

In last night's episode of the soap (Tuesday February 18 2020) Ian's son Bobby was attacked by a gang whilst on his way to mosque with Iqra and Habiba.

The attack left Bobby with a bleed on his brain and he required surgery to save his life.

Meanwhile, Dotty Cotton had found out Dennis was behind Bobby's online abuse and after Bex told her about the attack, Dotty told her what she found on Dennis's computer.

Dotty discovered Dennis was behind Bobby's online bullying (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Feeling guilty, Bex texted Ian and told him what Dennis had done, leaving Ian infuriated.

Ian went to the boat party looking for the teenager and confronted him, telling Dennis about Bobby's injuries.

But Dennis clearly didn't care and kneed Ian in a sensitive area.

Ian eventually caught up to Dennis on the lower deck of the boat, but Dennis pushed Ian too far calling him "pathetic" and saying that his mum Sharon would never go out with him.

Ian locked Dennis in a room on the lower deck of the boat (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Seeing red, Ian smacked Dennis and proceeded to lock him in the boat's changing room.

Later the boat ended up crashing and when Ian heard the lower decks had taken on water he rushed down there to help Dennis.

Is Ian really going to leave Dennis? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

But an explosion caused Ian to drop the door keys in the water and the lights went out making it hard to see.

As the schoolboy screamed for help, Ian turned to leave Dennis.

IF IAN LEAVE DENNY I WILL RIOT. PLEASE DONT DO THAT TO SHARON #eastenders — S. ♡ (@angelicthirls) February 18, 2020

IAN, YOU CAN'T LEAVE HIM IN THERE #EastEnders — Kate | 🧡🧡🧡🧡 (@katiephipps) February 18, 2020

Oh my god open that door Ian #EastEnders35 #eastenders — E20 Podcast (@E20Podcast) February 18, 2020

Omg Ian is such a coward!! I can’t believe he’s leaving Dennis like that to save himself #Eastenders — Holly☇♐♥♡ (@hollyllohehe) February 19, 2020

I must be the ONLY one who wants Ian to save Dennis. #EastEnders — Tom Gardiner (@IAmTomGardiner) February 18, 2020

#eastenders is Ian going to leave Dennis locked up?? 😱 — foufa br (@FoufaBr) February 18, 2020

Ian is such a coward! Can’t stand his character. #Eastenders — 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓖𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓷 (@Shana_Banana_44) February 18, 2020

Will Ian go back and help Dennis, or will he let him drown?

Ian is such a coward!

Whilst trapped in the room, Dennis left a voicemail for Sharon telling her Ian had locked him in a room on the boat, but Sharon is in labour.

Will Dennis get free before the room fills up?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

