EastEnders viewers shocked as Whitney KILLS Leo

Viewers of EastEnders were left shocked as Whitney Dean killed Leo King in Friday night's episode.

For weeks psycho Leo has been stalking Whitney, convinced she's lying about his dad Tony grooming her when she was a child.

But in tonight's episode (Friday February 14, 2020) Leo's reign of terror came to an end.

Whitney realised her final letter from Tony had been taken and phoned the police to give them the update on what she'd discovered.

Leo has been stalking Whitney (Credit: BBC)

She then planned to go to the pub with Kush and Kat, but when she was in the bathroom, Leo used Whitney's phone to say she would be late.

He then confronted Whitney with the letter and a knife as she was getting ready in her bedroom.

Leo was furious to see Tony told Whitney that he loved her, thinking it meant Tony had forgiven her for 'lying'.

Knowing he could kill her, Whitney threw her box at her crazy ex's head and made a run for the front door.

Leo confronted Whitney over the letter (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans hail soap as 'at its best' following Linda's humiliating Vic outburst

By the time she realised both doors were locked, Leo had followed her downstairs.

He tried to attack her again but she pushed him and he ended up hitting his head against the kitchen table.

As Whitney tried to call for help, Leo got back up tackled Whitney down to the ground.

Whitney killed Leo in self-defence (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders' Lorraine Stanley 'wins' at Valentine's Day as she shares cheeky card for her partner

She managed to get hold of a knife but, as Leo got on top of her and slipped, he fell on it.

Whitney whimpered Leo, in disbelief at what had just happened, as Leo's body lay lifeless.

Will the police accept it was self-defence? And will she finally be free of the ghost of her abuser Tony?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!