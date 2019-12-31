EastEnders fans convinced Linda Carter let slip that Keanu Taylor is still alive

Fans of EastEnders are convinced Linda Carter let slip with Keanu Taylor is still alive.

In last night's episode of the soap (December 30 2019), Sharon worried that her husband Phil may have killed Keanu, who is the father of her unborn child.

After Keanu's mum Karen was advised by Jack Branning to report her son missing, she tried to get Sharon to contact Keanu, but she had no luck.

Keanu hasn't been seen since Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

Karen and Linda went over to Phil's to ask outright if he had hurt Keanu, but he denied doing anything to him.

Linda tried her best to comfort Karen, but later Sharon really started to panic.

She said to Linda: "Phil's capable Linda. I know what he's capable of. And it would be all my fault.

"You do realise that? If he did, all my fault. My Denny, Keanu, all my fault."

Viewers think Linda let slip Keanu is alive (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa shares throwback snap with EastEnders co-star Jake Wood

But Linda quickly snapped and said something that suggested she knew more than she was letting on.

She said: "Listen to me! It hasn't happened. It's not your fault."

Linda said to Sharon 'it hasn't happened'.

Sharon asked how Linda knew that and she said she didn't for sure, but said to Sharon she needed to get a grip.

However, viewers think Linda has let slip Keanu is alive.

Linda said to Sharon it hasn’t happened 🤔 Keanu is alive and tubbs is dead #EastEnders — Vanessa Anne (@SnowBunnyXx1000) December 31, 2019

Linda's face, says she has done something to Keanu, or to someone else #Eastenders — Alex (@AlexPaterson0) December 30, 2019

Linda Carter knows what’s happened to Keanu ... you heard it hear first #EastEnders — Gabbie Cates (@GabbieCates123) December 31, 2019

It looks like viewers won't have to wait long to find out what happened as New Year's Day hour long episode will show a flashback revealing the events of Christmas Day.

Viewers know Phil and his daughter Louise, who was Keanu's fiancée and mother of their daughter Peggy, found out that Keanu was the father of Sharon's baby.

Martin kidnapped Keanu (Credit: BBC)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week's EastEnders in 9 pictures

Phil's son Ben asked Martin Fowler to kidnap Keanu and with Louise's help he managed to get him away from the Square.

Martin later showed Ben a video of Keanu being shot, but viewers are convinced Linda, who was out that night drunk, is the one who killed Keanu.

What do you think has happened to Keanu?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!