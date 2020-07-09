EastEnders star Maisie Smith shares touching birthday present from her sister

EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker, has shared the touching birthday present she received from her sister Scarlett.

The actress posted a picture of the gift to her Instagram story.

Scarlett gave Maisie a picture of her and Benny (Credit: Instagram @maisiesmithofficial)

Read More: Former EastEnders actress Nicola Duffett joins Coronation Street cast

The present is a picture of Maisie and her dog Benny in a pink diamante photo frame.

She wrote over the image: "Best present ever xx" and tagged her sister.

Benny died last month (Credit: Instagram @maisiesmithofficial)

EastEnders star: Maisie's birthday

Maisie's dog Benny sadly died last month . She shared a series of pictures to her Instagram story and created a TikTok video paying tribute to her beloved pooch.

Today (Thursday June 9) the actress is celebrating her 19th birthday.

Her co-star Shona Mcgarty, who plays Tiffany's sister Whitney Dean, has paid tribute to her pal.

Best present ever.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to my gorgeous lil sis @maisie_smith. Hope your having a fabulous day."

Happy birthday to my gorgeous lil sis @maisie_smith_ Hope your having a fabulous day. 💖💖💖💖🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Shona McGarty (@ShonaBM) July 9, 2020

Where to get your EastEnders fix

You can see Maisie's first appearance on EastEnders on BBC iPlayer (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

EastEnders was the latest soap to return to filming. Currently no new episode of the soap are being aired, however fans of the soap can still get their fix.

On Monday nights EastEnders: Secrets From The Square airs at 8pm on BBC One. EastEnders iconic episodes air Tuesday nights at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, if you want to see Maisie and Shona's first appearance on the BBC soap, EastEnders 2008 episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Maisie to do Strictly?

Maisie has been on EastEnders since 2008 (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Seven things EastEnders REALLY needs to improve when it returns

Recently the actress was tipped by bookies to do Strictly Come Dancing.

According to The Sun, Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: Strictly chiefs love getting soap stars on board and Maisie Smith may well be the next to take to the dance floor."

Maisie participated in the BBC Children In Need Strictly EastEnders special alongside her co-stars Louisa Lytton, Rudolph Walker and Ricky Champ.

However Maisie and professional partner Kevin Clifton took home the Pudsey glitterball trophy.

Would you like to see Maisie on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.