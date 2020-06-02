EastEnders star Maisie Smith left devastated after her dog Benny dies

EastEnders star Maisie Smith has been left devastated by the death of her dog Benny.

The 18-year-old actress, who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker in the BBC soap, has taken to her TikTok account to post a heartfelt tribute to her beloved pooch, describing Benny as her "best friend".

Maisie posted a tribute to Benny (Credit: Instagram @maisiesmithofficial/TikTok @maisielousmith)

Maisie captioned a series of video clips: "Meet Benny. He was the bravest, the sleepiest, the kindest, the goodest [sic], the silliest, the handsomest big brother and best friend.

"This is your daily reminder to cuddle your pets. RIP my angel. Benny Smith September 2007 - 1st June 2020."

Maisie also posted a tribute to her pooch on her Instagram stories.

Benny sadly died yesterday on June 1 2020 (Credit: Instagram @maisiesmithofficial)

Maisie Smith tipped to compete in Strictly Come Dancing

Maisie made her EastEnders debut back in 2008, and she's recently been tipped to appear on this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress has confessed she'd "love" to appear on the hit show, after winning a special EastEnders version of Strictly last year for Children In Need.

Maisie is well known for playing Tiffany in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Asked about the possibility, Maisie replied: "I would love to! Honestly, I don't know where [my sassy moves] came from, but I pulled it out the bag at the last minute."

The teenage star thinks she would relish the opportunity to compete in the real Strictly.

She previously said: "Children In Need was the most fun ever, and that was after only a week of training.

She added: "So, yeah, to do it week after week, I'd definitely be up for that!"

Maisie competed in the EastEnders special of Strictly for Children In Need (Credit: BBC)

Maisie captured the Pudsey Glitterball Trophy alongside her pro partner Kevin Clifton.

The soap star, who fought off competition from Ricky Champ, Louisa Lytton and Rudolph Walker, explained: "I had the most amazing week, I couldn't have asked for a more wonderful team by my side - it's just been amazing."

