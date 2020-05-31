EastEnders Jessie Wallace addresses Kat Slater return following suspension

Eastenders fans can rejoice as leopard print queen Kat Slater appears to be coming back to rule the Square.

Actress Jessie Wallace has hinted that she will be returning to the BBC soap after her suspension for 'boozy behaviour' on the set.

Read more: Cath Tyldesley fans in hysterics following spectacular Dirty Dancing fail with Jason Manford

Kat can not wait to wear them

The actress has teased the return of her infamous character, as she uploaded a post to her Instagram hinting at her return.

The snap showed an elaborate pair of earrings with the caption: "Thank you @nancy_and_nora for these beauties! Kat can not wait to wear them".

Will Jessie Wallace be back as Kate Slater soon? (Credit: BBC)

Filming set to commence in June

The 48-year-old actress was temporarily written out of storylines earlier this year after her behaviour reportedly caused bosses to hold a crisis meeting.

Following a break up with her boyfriend, Jessie took some time out from working. This is not the first time Jessie had ran into trouble with show bosses, as she was also suspended back in mid-2000s.

It's now believed that she will return to work in June, when filming on the soap is set to commence.

Fans are desperate to have Kat back on their screens (Credit: BBC)

Eastenders fans welcome Kat's return

Fans of the London-based soap were quick to call for Jessie's return to acting on her Instagram. On the post, one commented: "We cannot wait to have our Kat back on our screens."

Another said: "Can't wait for Kat to come back wearing those beauties."

A third said: "I miss you so much on EastEnders and I can't wait until you come back"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.