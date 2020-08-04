Does Maisie Smith have a boyfriend and how much does she earn on EastEnders?

Maisie Smith has denied reports that she's dating EastEnders co-star star Zack Morris.

Rumours were swirling that the pair had become more than just friends just before lockdown.

But the Tiffany Butcher actress was quick to insist there's no romance on the cards – at least not with Zack.

So does Maisie Smith have a boyfriend?

Here's everything you need to know...

Maisie Smith denied reports she's dating Zack Morris (Credit: Splash News)

Does Maisie Smith have a boyfriend?

Maisie doesn't have a boyfriends as she is currently single.

At the start of the year, rumours were swirling that she was dating her EastEnders co-star Zack Morris.

In February, the pair were spotted leaving the EastEnders 35th anniversary party together in London.

Read more: Who plays Dotty in EastEnders and what is going to happen to her?

A source told the Daily Mail: "They couldn't resist showing their affections for each other, with Maisie tickling the back of Zack's neck as the left the party.

"Romance blossomed as their characters grew closer, which only adds to their chemistry on-screen."

"They're adorable together and the rest of the cast think it's really sweet they've connected in this way."

But both Maisie and Zack have. spoken out to deny the reports.

Maisie told the paper: "I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we've built a great friendship. [We're] nothing but mates."

Zack added: "The majority of our filming days are spent together, so we have grown closer as friends. But nothing more than that."

Does Maisie Smith have siblings?

Maisie has one sibling – her older sister Scarlett.

The duo are super close and regularly share snaps of themselves together on Instagram.

Fans have often commented on how similar the siblings look.

Read more: When is Kim coming back to EastEnders? Tameka Empson returns to Albert Square

On one picture Maisie shared last year, fans said the girls look like twins.

But while they may look alike, unlike Maisie, Scarlett has chosen a more academic career path and enrolled in university last year.

Maisie makes a pretty penny playing Tiffany in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

How much is Maisie Smith paid on EastEnders?

Maisie's net worth is approximately between £760,000 and £3 million, according to Net Worthspedia.

The actress' main earnings come from playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders.

She's been a main fixture in Albert Square since 2007.

BBC bosses haven't revealed the exact salaries of individual EastEnders cast members but stars are thought to earn up to £200,000 a year.

Maisie has worked alongside Patsy Palmer since she was six (Credit: ITV)

Is Maisie Smith related to Patsy Palmer?

Maisie has played Patsy Palmer's on-screen daughter in EastEnders since she was six-years-old.

Contrary to popular belief, the lookalike duo aren't actually related in real life.

But the 19-year-old does refer to the Bianca Butcher actress as her second mum.

During an interview with OK! magazine, she said: "Patsy is my second mum.

"My mum would text Patsy because she spent the same amount of time with me as Mum did! She’s been a real role model to me."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.