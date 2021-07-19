EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley enjoyed some fun in the sunshine showing off her swimsuit curves on Instagram.

The Karen Taylor actress appeared to be enjoying some downtime over the weekend soaking up the heatwave rays.

Lorraine, 45, took to her social media page to share her fun-loving side with fans on Sunday (July 18).

Lorraine looked great in a swimsuit (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Dressed in a form-fitting black swimsuit, Lorraine found a comical way to keep cool at temperatures soared.

She posed for the camera as she got ready to launch herself into a belly slide across a blue sprinkler mat in the garden.

Lorraine soaked up the sunshine (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Lorraine saw the funny side of her stunt laughing and giggling as she slid towards the lens.

She also managed to laugh her way through almost having a wardrobe malfunction.

Lorraine plays Karen in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Realising the potential blunder she captioned the short clip on her Instagram story with the hashtags ‘Sliding through Sunday,’ ‘Sunday Funday,’ and ‘costume malfunction’.

It certainly looked like a great way to spend an afternoon in the scorching heat we’ve had over the weekend.

What’s next for Karen Taylor?

The look was a far cry from the usual shabby chic adorned by her soap character Karen Taylor.

The Albert Square resident is known for her scruffy style, often seen wearing tatty jogging bottoms and an old vest.

However, one key look from Karen’s repertoire we did see on the day was her signature bun hairstyle.

Lorraine looked trim and well in the clip showing off her curves.

Her on-screen alter-ego is due a shock in the coming weeks, when she finds out daughter Bernadette is pregnant.

The news is going to come as a big surprise to Karen who has no idea Bernie volunteered to be a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart Highway to try and help ease her family’s money troubles.

