EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley stuns fans with photo of lookalike sister

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has stunned fans with her glam look – and her lookalike sister.

The Karen Taylor actress, 44, is best known to viewers as scruffy Karen with a white vest, bra strap falling and old worn jogging bottoms.

However away from the soap, Lorraine looks much more glam.

And she proved it with a post on Instagram with her sister.

Looking worlds away from dowdy Karen, Lorraine looked chic in her black dress.

She wears her hair long and curly with her blonde tresses falling beneath her shoulders.

“You look beautiful,” commented one fan.

Another said: “Looking good Lorraine!”

However fans are all saying the same thing about the sisters – and are convinced that they are in fact twins.

Lorraine Stanley looks completely different to her EastEnders character Karen (Credit: BBC)

One said: “You are exactly like twins image of one another.”

A second said: “You two are twins!!”

“Spitting image of each other,” said a third while a fourth added: “Holy cow.. it’s like a mirror image!”

Another even joked: “Why does she look more like Karen Taylor than you do?”

“I actually thought it Lorraine had a sick day then her sis can jump in for it,” said another.

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley reveals weight loss secrets

Lorraine transformed her looks two years ago when she lost weight.

The soap star went on to lose 12lbs within six weeks by overhauling her lifestyle and habits.

She cut back on carbs and eliminated crisps and chocolate from her diet.

Lorraine lost 12lbs in six weeks (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

She explained: “I’ve lost 12lbs in six weeks.

“My mate Louisa is my fitness guru, I’ve got her to thank for it. She talks about nutrition. I’ve eaten a lot of boiled eggs, fish, chicken, no carbs. No crisps and chocolate.”

She added to Lorraine Kelly: “I’m enjoying it and I feel better for it.”

