New EastEnders spoilers show that Karen Taylor will be horrified next week when she discovers the truth about daughter Bernadette being a surrogate.

Launderette assistant Karen has been mired in financial issues for months.

She lost her job earlier this year and blew off her chance at redundancy pay.

With two of her children choosing to live with their father, Karen’s benefits were significantly cut too.

Viewers watched as she was unable to afford food for her family in heartbreaking scenes.

EastEnders spoilers: Shock for Karen

It led to stepdaughter Bailey running away from home, convinced she was the cause of the family’s issues.

But it also led to Karen’s daughter Bernie taking drastic actions.

After hearing of Rainie and Stuart trying to hire Tiffany Butcher as a surrogate, it gave Bernie an idea.

So when Tiffany pulled out, Bernie offered to take her place – for cash.

She has kept it a secret for months, not wanting to worry her family. Instead she told them she landed a job and used the first instalment as proof.

Earlier this month she underwent the first attempt to get pregnant – and next week the results will be in.

However, with Bernie taking dangerous diet pills to lose weight in order to get pregnant, will it backfire?

As Tiffany hands over more pills to Bernie, she warns her that she shouldn’t take them while pregnant.

Handing over a test she tells her to take it just to make sure.

EastEnders’ Bernie Taylor takes a pregnancy test

Meanwhile Tiffany’s husband Keegan is overjoyed to be told he’s reached the final three in a food competition.

But while talking to a journalist, he sees Tiffany buying the test for Bernie.

Keegan jumps to conclusions and rushes home to be with his wife.

As Tiffany opens the box to hand it to Bernie, Keegan rushes in. He’s overwhelmed with the possibility of her being pregnant and gets carried away.

However, realising what’s happening Bernie blurts out the truth.

She goes back upstairs to take the test but as she prepares to announce the result to Rainie, Keegan and her horrified mum Karen come in.

With Karen now aware of what’s going on, things are set to take a dark turn.

But how will she react?

