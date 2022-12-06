EastEnders spoilers tonight: Shock pregnancy rocks Albert Square

In EastEnders spoilers tonight, someone makes a shock announcement as they reveal that they are pregnant.

Who is expecting a baby?

Elsewhere, Sonia prepares to say goodbye to Dot sooner than expected.

And, Amy’s family worry about her.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

Whitney shocks everyone with her announcement (Credit: BBC)

Whitney reveals that she’s pregnant

Felix and Finlay decide to throw Whitney a 30th birthday party at Peggy’s.

Elsewhere, things are looking up for Zack as he’s hired as a chef at Walford East.

Unaware about birthday celebrations being in the works, Whitney heads to the pharmacy but gets a shock when she sees Stacey looking for the same thing.

They both want a pregnancy test but there’s only one kit left.

Taking the pack of two tests, both Stacey and Whitney take a test together.

However, they soon get interrupted and are unable to tell each other whether they are pregnant or not.

Later on, Whitney finds out about her party plans.

It becomes clear that she has other things on her mind though when she tells Chelsea that she’s pregnant with Zack’s baby.

How will Chelsea react to this shock news?

Jack worries about Amy (Credit: BBC)

Amy’s family are concerned

After Amy was rushed to hospital for self-harming, Jack stays by her bed side, feeling guilty.

The nurse reveals that Amy has to see a psychiatrist before she can go home.

Jack fears that he’ll lose Amy as he leaves for work, leaving Denise to stay with her.

Meanwhile, Sam takes it out on Kim, Howie and Chelsea for leaving Ricky Jnr to help Amy by himself.

Jack can’t believe that Sam’s has lashed out like that and goes to support Ricky Jnr who pushes him away.

Denzel is also concerned about Amy but when they start talking, Amy asks him if they can get back together again.

Will Denzel give Amy the answer she hopes for?

Sonia breaks down (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia prepares to say goodbye to Dot

Sonia feels emotional when she’s told by the reverend that Dot’s funeral can be held on Monday.

Martin, Sharon, Patrick, Jay and Kathy, all help her make the arrangements and Sonia is grateful.

However, later on, Sonia is overcome with grief as she seeks comfort from Martin.

They go through a box of Dot’s old things together.

Will Sonia be able to give Dot the send-off she deserves?

