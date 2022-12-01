EastEnders spoilers: Shock double baby bombshell – but who’s pregnant?

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, there’s a baby surprise in store for two residents as Whitney and Stacey both take pregnancy tests.

But who finds out they’re expecting?

Read our EastEnders spoilers below:

Stacey and Whitney find out that they’re both shopping for the same thing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney and Stacey take a pregnancy test

It’s the week of Whitney’s birthday, and Finlay and Felix are determined to throw her a fabulous party for her 30th.

They convince Sam to give them a good deal on a party at Peggy’s.

Meanwhile, Zack is overjoyed to learn he’s been hired as the new chef at Walford East.

Elsewhere, Whitney bumps into Stacey at the pharmacy.

They discover that they’re both there for the same reason – a pregnancy test.

With only a pack of two remaining, they decide to by it and take the tests together.

At No. 31, they take the tests but are interrupted before they can tell each other the results.

Back at No.1, Felix and Finlay excitedly tell Whitney the news about the birthday party.

Stacey and Whitney sit down to take their pregnancy tests together (Credit: BBC)

Whitney reveals that she is pregnant

Once alone with Chelsea, Whitney reveals she’s pregnant with Zack’s baby.

Zack is excited to start his new job, but has no idea Whitney is trying to work up the courage to tell him she’s pregnant.

When Jean and Eve find a positive pregnancy test in the bin, they jump to the conclusion that it belongs to Stacey.

Whitney later corners Zack and asks for a word.

However, he’s distracted by a call from a random hook-up and starts flirting.

Whitney’s hurt and doesn’t reveal the truth.

She tells Chelsea that Zack is too much of a player to be her baby’s dad.

Chelsea thinks, however, Whit should give Zack a chance.

Zack starts his new job, unaware that he is about to be hit with a bombshell from Jean (Credit: BBC)

Jean lets slip to Zack

Stacey is amused when Jean thinks that she might be pregnant.

Still, she admits that it is, in fact, Whitney’s test.

She swears Jean to secrecy.

However, later, at Walford East, Jean bumps into Zack.

Thinking he knows about the baby, Jean lets slip.

Zack is immediately terrified.

Meanwhile over at No.1, it’s Whitney’s 30th birthday, and she’s telling Finlay and Felix about the baby.

They promise to help her raise the child – with or without Zack.

Whitney goes to speak to Zack – but what will he say?

Is he up to the prospect of fatherhood?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

