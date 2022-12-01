EastEnders spoilers: Sonia breaks down as vicar drops a bombshell over Dot’s funeral arrangements

EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Sonia breaks down as the vicar drops a bombshell over Dot’s funeral arrangements.

With emotions at a high and Dot’s family and friends struggling with their own lives, it seems uncertain whether the funeral will come off.

Will Sonia be able to give Dot the send-off she deserves?

Read our EastEnders spoilers below:

Martin offers to help Sonia plan Dot’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Sonia struggles with her feelings

As the week begins, Martin visits Sonia. She has been up most of the night, looking at photos of Dot.

She remains devastated by Dot’s death.

Martin offers to help her plan Dot’s funeral with Reverend Mills.

However, Sonia says she’ll be okay.

As she talks with Reverend Mills, Sonia seeks reassurance that Dot is in heaven. They discuss how her faith gave her comfort during hard times.

During their meeting, Dotty bursts in. She is followed by an angry Kathy and Rocky.

As they argue, Sonia despairs over what to do about Dotty.

Up all night looking at photos of Dot, Sonia is overwhelmed with emotion (Credit: BBC)

Sonia breaks down over Dot’s funeral arrangements

Sonia is overwhelmed and breaks down when Reverend Mills tells her that they can hold Dot’s funeral on Monday.

With so little time to pull it all together, Sonia is completely overwhelmed.

Martin, Sharon, Patrick, Jay and Kathy all rally round and Sonia is able to make it happen and organise Dot the send-off she deserves.

Sonia is happy to see Dot’s loved ones rallying around.

However, once alone with Martin, she breaks down as they look through a box of Dot’s belongings.

Later, Jay breaks the hard news to Sonia, telling her that he can’t officiate Dot’s funeral.

He says that he has to go with Lola, to her radiotherapy session.

Jay tells Sonia that he won’t be able to officiate Dot’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Sonia hears from Dot again

Meanwhile, Dotty finds a tape recorder so that Sonia can listen to Dot’s tape.

Sonia misses Whitney’s 30th birthday party to stay at home and listen to the tape.

She gets tearful after hearing Dot’s voice.

Upon hearing that Dot’s body is now at No 25, where Sonia is keeping a vigil, Whitney, Dotty and Jack arrive so they can all be together to support Sonia and remember Dot.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

