In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Sonia gets the upsetting news that Walford favourite Dot is dead.

As Sonia picks up her phone, she receives the shock update.

How will the residents of Albert Square process the news?

June died earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did EastEnders star June Brown die?

Dot Cotton was played by June Brown.

Sadly, the EastEnders actress passed away in April 3, earlier this year.

The star was 95 when she died.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Surrey.

June had played Dot for 35 years, first entering Albert Square in 1985.

Her last scenes took place in 2020, when she bowed out of the soap.

However, up until now, EastEnders hasn’t acknowledged June’s death, within the soap.

Dot is a true EastEnders legend (Credit: BBC)

Who is Dot Cotton?

Dot arrived in Walford back in 1985, where she was introduced as Nasty Nick’s mum.

She would become a much-loved resident, with everyone knowing who she was due to her work in the laundrette.

Over the years, Dot has been involved in her fair share of big storylines.

She assisted her friend Ethel in ending her own life, faced a battle with cancer and lost her beloved husband Jim.

Dot also went to prison for manslaughter after her son, Nick, died of a heroin overdose.

After blessing our screens with her humour and love for gossip, Dot left the Square in 2020, deciding to move to Ireland.

Sonia gets the sad news (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Dot dies

EastEnders has been planning Dot’s death since they heard of June’s real life passing.

Next week, the time has come for Dot to die.

Sonia picks up the phone and is heartbroken to learn that Dot has passed away.

She struggles to process the news.

With the news now announced, will the Square come together to grieve the much-loved local?

Will Dot get the send-off she deserves?

