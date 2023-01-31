In EastEnders spoilers tonight, Zack misinterprets Sam’s reasoning for staying in Walford and worries that she knows the truth.

With this, he accidentally leads her into making the discovery that he’s HIV positive.

How will Sam react in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Sam learns the truth (Credit: BBC)

Sam finds out that Zack is HIV positive

Tonight, Zack buys a buggy for Whitney and tells Kat to give it to Whitney without her knowing that it’s from him.

Kat’s confused as to why Zack won’t be there for the baby.

Later on, Zack starts worrying as to why Sam decided to stay in Walford, fearing that she knows more than she’s letting on about his diagnosis.

With the pair having a conversation together, Zack tries to get to the bottom of Sam’s decision to stay put.

However, he accidentally says too much, making Sam wonder what he’s hiding.

Sam then comes to the conclusion that the text from the GUM clinic was about Zack.

Zack sees no other option but to reveal the truth to Sam, telling her that he’s HIV positive.

How will Sam react to the news?

Can Sam support Zack?

Lola tells Lexi that she’s dying (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola tells Lexi that she’s dying

Lexi realises that the time has come to tell Lexi that she’s dying.

She tells Lexi the heartbreaking news, with her daughter struggling to process what her mum is telling her.

Lexi then asks to go back to school.

She’s hurt that Lola lied to her about the extent of her illness.

Later on, Lola’s mum, Emma, spots Lexi in the playground and supports her without her knowing who she is.

Emma then tries to get close to Lola by booking an appointment with her at the salon.

But, can Lexi cope with the truth?

Denise turns to Ravi for support (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Denise feels the pressure

With Ricky Jnr’s situation causing trouble at the Brannings, Denise is becoming frustrated with Jack.

Stacey and Denise team up to try to convince Martin to talk to Jack about Lily keeping the baby.

Needing to relieve her stress, Denise turns to Ravi for support.

After flirting with Ravi, Denise returns home to find Amy upset.

The guilt starts eating away at her as she feels like she should have been supporting her family rather than turning her attention towards Ravi.

Are Jack and Denise drifting further apart?

Reiss gets pushed aside (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia gets a new lodger

Sonia tells Kathy all about her night with Reiss.

Kathy suggests that Reiss might have wanted to be her lodger.

Sonia speaks to some potential lodgers but they aren’t the right fit.

However, she’s pleased when she finally finds a new lodger – Jed.

How will Reiss react to Sonia’s new lodger?

Did Reiss want to move in with Sonia?

