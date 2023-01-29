EastEnders star James Farrar has teased a reunion for Zack Hudson and Sam Mitchell.

The hunky actor has played chef Zack for the last 18 months – and now he’s in the midst of his biggest ever storyline.

Zack Hudson actor James Farrar has teased an EastEnders reunion (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know Zack has recently discovered he has HIV.

It has rocked him to the core and he has been left terrified that he has unwittingly passed it on to the women he has slept with – including Sam.

Next week Sam will make a discovery that leads her to Zack.

He will open up to her about his recent diagnosis and find some much needed support.

But could it bring the former friends with benefits back together?

“Zack thinks Sam will judge him, but she comes in with understanding and compassion,” actor James told Inside Soap.

EastEnders reunion for Zack and Sam?

“I really like their relationship – there’s still a possibility of romance there, but it’s more than just physical attraction.

“There will be so many examples in the next few months of Sam going above and beyond for Zack.”

And despite their resumed friendship, it doesn’t seem like Zack wants more with Sam.

He added: “For sure [he’s happy to have a confidante], but unfortunately, it’s not the person that he wishes he could tell.

“Whitney would be number one for him.”

Will Zack be able to confide in Sam? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders has been credited with increasing awareness of HIV.

The Terrence Higgins Trust revealed its website had recently received a 75% increase in visits since the storyline began.

Farrar said: “We’ve sparked a conversation that will help to re-educate and tackle some of the misconceptions people hold due to a lack of knowledge.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“It’s not what I expected, but that’s exactly why it’s important for EastEnders to cover these issues.

“We’re trying to educate both ourselves and the audience on what it’s like for a guy like Zack to deal with his diagnosis.”

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.