EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lola takes a turn for the worse after bombshell revelation

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday February 7, 2023), Lola’s health takes a turn for the worse after a bombshell revelation.

As Emma gives Lola some shock news about her past, Lola turns weak from her treatment.

What will the huge revelation mean for Lola in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Emma gives Lola some news (Credit: BBC)

Lola receives a bombshell revelation

Tonight, Lola’s health takes a turn as she becomes weak from her cancer treatment.

Billy and Jay decide to get a doctor to come out on a home visit to give Lola a check up.

As Lola tries to rest, her emotions spiral when Emma turns up.

Emma makes a bombshell revelation as she gives Lola some shocking information about her past.

What is the bombshell revelation?

Will the news make Lola see her mum differently?

Whitney’s preoccupied (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea worries about Whitney

Whitney’s struggling to deal with her diagnosis and what this means for her baby.

Chelsea is still unaware of what’s wrong but starts to become concerned about Whitney.

Sharing her concerns, Chelsea tries to prise the information out of her but Whitney can’t bring herself to be honest with Felix and Finlay around.

Chelsea decides to set up a movie night to distract Whitney from what’s bothering her.

However, the fun moment is short-lived when their night is interrupted by a visitor.

Will Whitney be honest about her diagnosis?

Zack looks to Sharon for support (Credit: BBC)

Zack confides in Sharon about Whitney’s diagnosis

Sharon worries about Zack as she watches him break down.

Zack isn’t able to tell her about his HIV diagnosis and instead looks to her for support over Whitney’s Omphalocele diagnosis.

Sharon gives him some advice and tells him that she’ll support him through his and Whitney’s journey.

She then tells Zack to fight for Whitney and their baby.

Zack breathes a sigh of relief as he feels like a weight has been lifted from his shoulders.

But, will this prompt Zack to step up and be there for Whitney?

Things become tense between Nish and Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish and Phil clash

Nish and Phil clash as a possible new business deal is brought to light.

Suki tells Nish that he should stay away from the Mitchells.

Nish shrugs off Suki’s warning and ropes in Vinny to assist him with a plan.

But, what is Nish’s business deal?

Will he cause trouble for Phil?

Reiss wants Jed out of the picture (Credit: BBC)

Reiss puts his cards on the table

Sonia meets up with Reiss and tells him that he has nothing to worry about when it comes to Jed.

Reiss’ jealousy gets the better of him as he tells Sonia that Jed should move out and look for a home elsewhere.

But, will Sonia kick Jed out for Reiss’ sake?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.