EastEnders spoilers: Lola receives an unwelcome visitor as she takes a turn for the worse

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Lola Pearce will discover the true identity of the woman she has come to know as ‘Nicole.’

How will Lola react to finding out that Nicole is actually her mother, Emma?

Lola’s estranged mother, Emma, came onto the scene after being tracked down as a wedding surprise for Lola and Jay.

Although Emma declined to attend the wedding, she initiated a relationship with Lola by posing as a customer named ‘Nicole’ at Lola’s work.

Billy tracked down Emma as a wedding surprise for Lola and Jay (Credit: BBC)

She has also ingratiated herself with Lexi, secretly offering her advice and consolation.

But how will Lola react when Emma decides to reveal her true identity?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline below.

EastEnders spoilers: ‘Nicole’ reveals her true identity to Lola

Lola is called into Lexi’s school after reports that a school friend has been attacked by an unknown adult.

The adult allegedly attacked Maisie for picking on Lexi about her mum’s ailing health.

Lola begins to fear for her and her family’s safety.

Later, at the salon, Lola’s world is turned upside down when Nicole’s true identity is revealed.

Emma has also ingratiated herself with heartbroken Lexi – but is she a good influence? (Credit: BBC)

At home, a doctor checks ailing Lola over.

Jay and Billy are concerned by Lola’s weak and emotional state.

The day gets worse when Emma turns up on Lola’s doorstep.

As Emma reveals a shocking truth, Lola’s world is again turned on its head.

Emma has been making her presence known on the Square (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola gets to know her mother

Later in the week, Lola agrees to meet Emma for lunch.

She invites Jay along when she senses his trepidation about the meeting.

At The Vic, it becomes clear that Emma is determined to build bridges with Lola.

Emma and Lola continue to build their relationship by looking through old photographs together.

But Lola loses track of time and almost misses Lexi’s school presentation.

After talking with Billy and Jay later on, Lola realises that she is spreading herself too thin.

She decides that she needs to dial back the amount of time she’s spending with Emma, and prioritise herself and Lexi.

But how will Emma react?

Is Emma hiding something?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

