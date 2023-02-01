EastEnders spoilers tonight have revealed further heartbreak for Whitney Dean as she receives a heartbreaking diagnosis at her baby scan.

Will the baby be okay?

In other EastEnders spoilers tonight, Lola comes face-to-face with estranged mum Emma.

Elsewhere, Patrick tries to bridge the distance between Denise and Jack in their relationship.

And, as Sonia has second thoughts about her lodger, Finlay is feeling loved up.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight below.

Whitney’s baby receives a worrying diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Whitney receives heartbreaking baby diagnosis

Whitney worries when she experiences spotting, and tells Kat.

Kat offers to go with her to the hospital to get checked out.

Meanwhile, Sam finds Zack to talk about his diagnosis and how she can support him.

Zack tells her that he’s feeling ashamed and scared of the stigma surrounding HIV.

Sam is furious when he tells her that he hasn’t picked up his medication.

She advises him that he should be honest with Whitney.

At the hospital, Dr. Lane tells Whitney that they’ve spotted something worrying on the ultrasound.

Will the baby be okay?

Emma shows up looking for Lola (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lola comes face-to-face with mum Emma

Starting back at work, Lola welcomes a new client to her chair.

However, she doesn’t recognise Emma as her mum, and Emma doesn’t reveal her true identity.

As the appointment starts, Lola starts to feel unwell.

Denise steps in, telling Emma that Lola has some health problems.

Later, Emma gets a shock when she watches Lola’s vlogs.

Patrick offers Jack some relationship advice

Patrick is worried about Jack and Denise’s relationship.

Offering Jack some relationship advice, Jack takes the hint.

He invites Denise on a date while the kids are out.

However, on the way back to Denise, he stops off at Sam’s place to find Ricky Jr. skiving off school.

While he make it back to Denise on time?

Lodger Jed exhibits some worrying behaviour (Credit: BBC)

Sonia worries about lodger Jed

Sonia is having second thoughts about new lodger Jed.

Reiss hopes that Sonia will evict him, but Jed manages to turn the situation around.

Is Jed here to stay?

Finlay is feeling loved up

Elsewhere, Finlay arrives home after a passionate night with a stranger.

He tells the family that he’s smitten.

But who is his mystery woman?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!