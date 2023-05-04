EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Linda at war as huge betrayal is revealed

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Sharon and Linda go to war as the new owners of The Queen Vic are revealed.

As Linda goes against both Sharon and the Panesars in their desire to buy the pub, Sharon’s furious when she meets the new owner.

As Linda’s mum, Elaine, reveals herself as the new owner of The Vic, has Linda’s decision driven a wedge between her and Sharon for good in EastEnders spoilers?

Sharon’s furious at Linda’s betrayal (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda and Sharon are at war

Next week, the Panesars act as though they’ve secured the deal for The Vic. However, Linda fails to tell either them or Sharon that she has other plans.

Linda’s heartbroken when she receives a Presumption of Death certificate for Mick and phones a mystery caller. She explains that she’s only stringing Nish and Suki along until the person on the phone gives her the money for the pub.

Later on, Sharon does her best to support Linda as she attempts to explain Mick’s death to a grieving Ollie.

Linda turns to Alfie and tells him that she’s been lying to Sharon and Nish. She’s only using Sharon and the Panesars as a back up option.

As Nish and Suki turn up and show off the pub to their associates, Linda confesses that The Vic isn’t going to them.

Suki’s livid but Nish accepts that it’s just the nature of business. When Sharon finds out she’s absolutely furious with Linda’s betrayal and goes to war with her in the pub.

Elaine is the new owner of The Vic (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: The Vic’s new owners revealed

Interrupting Sharon and Linda’s argument, Linda’s mum, Elaine, walks into The Vic and reveals herself as the new owner.

She’s quick to get behind the bar and charm the regulars whilst Alfie encourages Linda to try and make things up to Sharon.

Sharon agrees to hear what Linda has to say. Afterwards, after Nish tries to intimidate Elaine, Linda and Elaine get a shock when the pub’s bar is trashed by an intruder.

They find a glass flamingo that Nish gave Linda placed on the bar. But, did Nish destroy The Vic in an act of revenge? And, will Sharon and Linda make amends?

