Danny Dyer has very bad news indeed for EastEnders fans after Mick Carter vanishing

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has responded to a popular fan theory following Mick Carter’s apparent death on the soap.

Sunday’s episode of the soap saw Mick washed out to sea while attempting to rescue Janine and Linda after their car crashed into the water.

However, fans have theorised that Mick may have survived his experience.

Could Danny Dyer return to EastEnders?

The truth came out on Christmas Day, leading to a fatal confrontation between Mick and Janine (Credit: BBC)

Is Mick Carter dead on EastEnders?

Chasing Janine down to the cliffs of Dover, Mick was horrified to see Janine and Linda lose control of their car and plunge into the icy water below.

Mick managed to rescue Janine from the submerged vehicle, then dived back in for Linda.

However, Linda had already managed to make her way to shore.

Linda and Janine were devastated when Mick did not return.

Episodes which aired on Monday and Tuesday confirmed that Mick was lost at sea, presumed dead.

However, with Mick’s body lost to the waves, he could theoretically have survived.

Fans watching the episode came up with the theory that Mick could return in future.

Actor Danny Dyer, who played Mick on EastEnders, has opened up about Mick’s future on the show.

Returning to the Square without Mick, the police soon arrested Janine (Credit: BBC)

Could Mick return to EastEnders?

Danny addressed rumours of a potential return on The Lateish Show, speaking to host Mo Gilligan.

“I don’t want to come back,” Danny said.

He then compared a potential return to that of Leslie Grantham, who returned to the Square as Dirty Den after faking his own death.

“He was skint, he needed to come back. The geezer was on his arse,” Danny said.

“I don’t fancy it, Mo,” he continued. “I’ve done over 1,000 episodes.”

With that, Danny has ruled out a return to the Square for Mick.

However, the decision to leave the soap was not an easy one.

Danny played Mick Carter on the soap since December 2013 (Credit: BBC)

Danny Dyer reflects on his time as Mick Carter

Talking to Digital Spy and other media, Danny spoke of his difficult decision to leave the show.

“It’s a huge job to walk away from. I thought long and hard about it and I wanted it to be a fitting end so, hopefully, it is.

“There was an alternative ending, to be fair, but we’ve not gone with that,” he finished.

Mick’s exit seems definitive – but could Danny Dyer have a change of heart and return to EastEnders one day?

