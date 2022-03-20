EastEnders SPOILERS: Will Bernie Taylor giver up her baby as she makes shock return?

EastEnders has revealed the first-look images as Bernie Taylor makes a dramatic return to Walford.

The pregnant teenager is acting as a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart Highway.

Bernie is furious that Stuart has hidden his cancer diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

She fled Walford in October after becoming overwhelmed with the decision of what she’s done.

Viewers have watched recently as Rainie has spiralled out of control as Bernie’s due date has grown near with no sign of the teenager’s comeback.

But now her return has been revealed.

Bernie will arrive back in Walford on Tuesday, March 29.

However she is horrified to discover Rainie and Stuart have hidden his cancer diagnosis from her.

Her fury soon turns to panic when her waters break in the flat.

EastEnders: Will Bernie give up the baby?

Has she changed her mind about giving the baby up to the couple?

Bernie originally decided to flee Walford after finding evidence that suggested Rainie was back using drugs.

She was wrong – but Bernie needed space to get her head together.

However her fury turns to panic when her waters break (Credit: BBC)

Her brother Keanu came to the rescue and offered her a space to stay for a few weeks.

Actress Claire Norris previously opened up about why Bernie decided to flee Walford.

“I think that Bernie is overwhelmed with everything and definitely needs some time away to clear her head,” she told Digital Spy.

“She needs a break. I think it will do her good to get away and take care of herself and the baby for a bit. That’s her number one priority.

Bernie goes into labour in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“We know Bernie will be returning to Walford, but who knows what she will be coming back to?

“She knows how much this is going to hurt Stuart and Rainie, but Bernie is determined to put the baby first.”

But she will soon make her comeback – heavily pregnant and go into labour.

And she’s not the only character returning in the Highway clan.

Actress Gwen Taylor is making her own comeback as Stuart and Callum’s grandmother Vi.

