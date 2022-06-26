EastEnders SPOILERS: Phil Mitchell escapes prison to get revenge on Ben’s rapist Lewis?

EastEnders fans could be in for a shock soon when Phil Mitchell reportedly escapes prison.

The hardman, played by Steve McFadden, can be seen in filming pictures out and about on location – and reports claim he’s about to take devastating revenge.

Will Phil escape prison in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

According to the Daily Star Sunday, Phil is “out for blood”.

Filming in an abandoned warehouse, actor Steve was joined by Lewis Butler actor Aidan O’Callaghan and Sam Mitchell star Kim Medcalf, the publication reports.

Viewers know Lewis raped Phil’s son Ben in harrowing scenes last month.

But in the filming pictures Lewis is covered in blood and Phil with blood on his hands – will Phil kill him?

An insider told the newspaper: “When Phil gets out of prison, he is out for blood. He wants revenge over what happened to Ben.

“It’s going to be explosive.”

ED! has contacted reps for EastEnders for comment.

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell escapes prison?

The controversial rape storyline has become one of the soap’s most complained about.

Horrified viewers have sent 353 complaints to the BBC over the disturbing scene.

At the time of broadcast, viewers criticised the storyline forcing the BBC to issue a statement.

Lewis raped Ben in harrowing EastEnders scenes (Credit: BBC)

One said: “Is it just me or does anyone else think that Ben’s rape was so violent that it should have gone out after the watershed… or at least had a warning for parents with younger viewers in the room?”

A second said: “I guess the TV watershed doesn’t exist anymore then?”

In a statement to respond to official complaints, the BBC reminded viewers that EastEnders has always been at the forefront of tackling serious issues.

EastEnders issues statement over rape complaints

The BBC stated: “EastEnders has been a pre-watershed BBC One staple for over 37 years and has a rich history of dealing with challenging and difficult issues and Ben’s story is one of these.

“We have worked closely with organisations and experts in the field to tell the story which we hope will raise awareness of sexual assaults and the issues surrounding them.

“We are always mindful of the time slot in which EastEnders is shown and we have took great care to signpost this storyline prior to transmission, though on-air continuity and publicity as well as providing a BBC Action Line at the end of the episode which offers advice and support to those affected by the issue.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

