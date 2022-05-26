EastEnders Ben Mitchell Max Bowden
EastEnders fans praise Max Bowden for ‘heartbreaking performance’ in the aftermath of Ben’s rape

Ben was raped by Lewis

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

EastEnders fans have praised actor Max Bowden for his ‘heartbreaking’ performance in the aftermath of Ben Mitchell’s rape.

In Monday’s episode (May 23) Ben was raped by Lewis, who works at The Prince Albert.

Ben hasn’t told anyone what’s happened and his husband Callum believes he cheated on him with Lewis.

Now fans are praising Max for his performance.

Ben Mitchell is shellshocked after being raped by Lewis
Ben was raped by Lewis (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lewis rapes Ben

Earlier this week Ben fell out with Callum when Callum discovered Ben told Lewis about his vigilante actions.

Ben went to The Vic and spotted Lewis on a dating app.

He soon sent Lewis a message and met him in The Albert for a drink.

After Lewis shut The Albert down for the night, he and Ben went upstairs and began kissing.

But when Ben got a picture through of Callum and his daughter Lexi, he tried to leave.

Soon Lewis came back into the room and kept trying to kiss Ben.

Ben was shell-shocked after Lewis attacked him (Credit: BBC)

Despite Ben making it clear he had changed his mind and no longer wanted to sleep with Lewis, Lewis didn’t take no for an answer and raped him.

The morning after the attack, Ben confronted Lewis about the attack, but the barman told him he was the instigator.

Lewis made out to Callum that he and Ben were out all night, however Sam told Callum she saw Ben leaving The Albert in the morning.

Callum asked Ben if he cheated on him, but as Ben was still processing what happened to him he was unable to deny it.

Ben Mitchell shellshocked after being raped by Lewis
Fans have praised Max Bowden (Credit: BBC)

Fans praise Max Bowden for ‘heartbreaking performance’

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, May 25) Ben went to a clinic to get testing for STDs.

He was on the verge of tears and the nurse questioned if he sex was consensual.

However Ben insisted it was.

After Callum punched Lewis in the street, Ben calmed him down.

But back at home, Callum ended things with Ben and gave him his wedding ring.

Ben broke down in tears and EastEnders fans were praising Max Bowden for the heartbreaking scenes.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

