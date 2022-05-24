Ben Lewis EastEnders
Soaps

EastEnders fans defend show after complaints over violent rape scenes

Ben was raped by Lewis

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders fans have jumped to the show’s defence after Ben was raped in last night’s episode (Monday, May 23 2022).

Ben was raped by Lewis in horrific EastEnders scenes which aired at 7.30pm on BBC One.

However fans have defended the show after some complained the scenes should not have been aired pre-watershed.

EastEnders Callum rages at Ben
Callum and Ben had a big argument (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders: Ben and Lewis

Over the last few weeks, Ben and husband Callum have hit a rough patch in their relationship.

Recently Callum was annoyed after finding out about Ben’s vigilante actions.

He was even more upset when he realised Ben told Lewis, the barman at The Prince Albert, about his actions, knowing Lewis has a thing for Ben.

In last night’s episode Ben and Callum got into a huge argument and ben went off to drown his sorrows in The Vic.

He soon spotted Lewis on a dating app and sent him a message before meeting him for a drink.

EastEnders Lewis flirts with Ben
Ben went to meet Lewis for a drink (Credit: BBC)

Fans defend EastEnders after complaints over violent rape scenes

After Lewis shut The Albert down for the night, he and Ben went upstairs and began kissing.

But when Ben got a picture through of Callum and his daughter Lexi, he tried to leave.

Soon Lewis came back in and kept trying to kiss Ben.

When Ben told Lewis they should stop, Lewis said: “We’ve only just started.”

Ben tried to get Lewis to stop but Lewis told him: “You don’t get to light a fire if you’re not going to put it out.”

Lewis raped Ben (Credit: BBC)

Ben tried to push Lewis off saying: “I said no,” but Lewis responded: “That’s how you like it, huh? That’s how it’s going to be? A bit rough.”

Lewis became increasingly forceful and pushed Ben onto his stomach on the sofa.

Terrified, Ben became tearful as he said: “I said no.”

Afterwards, Ben led on the sofa, clearly shocked and Lewis made his exit.

Some viewers were shocked by the scenes and complained on social media that they should have been shown after the watershed, which is 9pm.

However some fans were quick to defend the show, saying rape can happen at anytime of day and pointing out there was a warning before the episode started.

Read more: EastEnders cast 2022: Meet the full Walford line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield inside Buckingham Palace on This Morning today
This Morning viewers ‘switch off’ today as Holly and Phil host live from Buckingham Palace
EastEnders Jean Sharon and Whitney
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 30-June 3
Fiz John Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Fiz slammed for defending John and victim blaming Rosie
Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch talking on Loose Women
Loose Women star Denise Welch calls out Carol McGiffin’s ‘gross’ behaviour with husband
Deborah James grins during interview on BBC Breakfast
Deborah James issues heartfelt thanks to Instagram fans for ‘thoughtful’ letters
Tom Parker looking sad at camera and Kelsey Parker on Loose Women
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shares heartbreaking message as she marks ‘first’ without him