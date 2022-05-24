EastEnders fans defend show after complaints over violent rape scenes

EastEnders fans have jumped to the show’s defence after Ben was raped in last night’s episode (Monday, May 23 2022).

Ben was raped by Lewis in horrific EastEnders scenes which aired at 7.30pm on BBC One.

However fans have defended the show after some complained the scenes should not have been aired pre-watershed.

Callum and Ben had a big argument (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s coming to Walford?

EastEnders: Ben and Lewis

Over the last few weeks, Ben and husband Callum have hit a rough patch in their relationship.

Recently Callum was annoyed after finding out about Ben’s vigilante actions.

He was even more upset when he realised Ben told Lewis, the barman at The Prince Albert, about his actions, knowing Lewis has a thing for Ben.

In last night’s episode Ben and Callum got into a huge argument and ben went off to drown his sorrows in The Vic.

He soon spotted Lewis on a dating app and sent him a message before meeting him for a drink.

Ben went to meet Lewis for a drink (Credit: BBC)

Fans defend EastEnders after complaints over violent rape scenes

After Lewis shut The Albert down for the night, he and Ben went upstairs and began kissing.

But when Ben got a picture through of Callum and his daughter Lexi, he tried to leave.

Soon Lewis came back in and kept trying to kiss Ben.

When Ben told Lewis they should stop, Lewis said: “We’ve only just started.”

Ben tried to get Lewis to stop but Lewis told him: “You don’t get to light a fire if you’re not going to put it out.”

Lewis raped Ben (Credit: BBC)

Ben tried to push Lewis off saying: “I said no,” but Lewis responded: “That’s how you like it, huh? That’s how it’s going to be? A bit rough.”

Lewis became increasingly forceful and pushed Ben onto his stomach on the sofa.

Terrified, Ben became tearful as he said: “I said no.”

Afterwards, Ben led on the sofa, clearly shocked and Lewis made his exit.

Some viewers were shocked by the scenes and complained on social media that they should have been shown after the watershed, which is 9pm.

Is it just me or does anyone else think that Ben's rape was so violent that it should have gone out after the watershed..or at least had a warning for parents with younger viewers in the room? #Eastenders — Basil the ginger cat #votelabour (@PaulineAllies) May 24, 2022

Too early definitely. — Nige (@nige_airevalley) May 24, 2022

#Eastenders I guess the TV watershed doesn't exist any more then? — Colin Wibbley (@colinwibbley) May 23, 2022

Really #EastEnders that was a little inappropriate putting a rape scene on before the watershed. Don’t get me wrong there is a very strong message in that scene and it was well acted. But PLEASE this needs to be shown at a later time to protect the younger generation — DEVILangel81 (@chrissynovoice) May 23, 2022

However some fans were quick to defend the show, saying rape can happen at anytime of day and pointing out there was a warning before the episode started.

People really kicking off about #EastEnders showing Ben being raped by Lewis because it’s before watershed.. but rape doesn’t have a “time stamp” and can happen at any time of day, hats off to eastenders for showing reality yet again👏🏻 — honour harris (@honourharris702) May 24, 2022

I’m just gonna leave this here for anyone complaining about pre watershed and kids watching etc there was a warning so that’s on u

#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/TgWypQH5Rm — Cat 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@misscatxxxx) May 23, 2022

The facebook comments on EastEnders page about tonight's episode are horrible saying 'my kids are asking me questions', 'too watershed for half 7'. Rape happens anytime day&night. If you dont like it then dont watch it! This storyline is so important to talk about👏👏 #Eastenders — Michelle💕 #ThankYouLittleMix (@mishybabez_) May 23, 2022

Lots of chat on here about the rape scene in #EastEnders being pre- watershed. Others noting that previous scenes of sexual assault of women were aired pre 9pm. Male-on-male sexual assault need be no different. Scene appropriately edited for the broadcast time and came with TW. — Robert Sharp रोबर्ट शार्प (@robertsharp59) May 23, 2022

I cannot believe people are complaining about what happened on tonight's #EastEnders , yes it was pre watershed BUT they had been saying this storyline was happening weeks ago, and unfortunately it is a story that needs to be told — Kathryn Hiscoke (@KatLovesShnicky) May 23, 2022

Read more: EastEnders cast 2022: Meet the full Walford line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.