EastEnders: Sharon’s weight loss stuns fans as she ‘returns’ to soap

EastEnders fans were shocked by Sharon‘s weight loss as she returned to the soap on Wednesday night.

The show stalwart returned to screens last night (March 24) and viewers at home were full of praise for her glam new look.

Sharon looked a lot different earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Where has Sharon been in EastEnders?

Sharon’s been on holiday leaving Martin, Zack and Jada alone at her house.

But despite the fact she’s only been gone a few days she came back looking very different.

Jada commented as Sharon returned: “Wow, you look refreshed.”

“Well, I’ve been pampered, polished and plucked,” Sharon told her.

And her glam new look didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Sharon looked incredible when she returned to EastEnders last night (Credit: BBC)

Fans applaud Sharon’s weight loss in EastEnders

Viewers were so bowled over by her that they shared their love on social media.

Letitia Dean looks incredible, don’t know if it’s a diet or the gym but fair play to her because it’s knocked years off her 👏👏👏 #Sharon #EastEnders #LetitiaDean #weightloss pic.twitter.com/BBEx7kYQNm — Connor (@Connor_1313_) March 24, 2022

#EastEnders Sharon has shed loads of weight ,looking amazing 😍 — Joe Mackenzie 🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JoeMackenzie16) March 23, 2022

Sharon is looking slimer #Eastenders — Tia (@misstiaox) March 23, 2022

My good sis Sharon has lost some weight ooo😍 #Eastenders — 🦋 (@aishdx_) March 23, 2022

Sharon Watts is a skinny QUEEN #EastEnders — CAM △ (@camangusmurray) March 23, 2022

Sharon has lost weight #Eastenders — Omoge (@QueenBeeBeks) March 23, 2022

Is it me or has sharon came back half the woman she was? Has she had a weight loss?? She is looking fab #EastEnders — Joolz (@geordiejoolz) March 23, 2022

Sharon’s got her hands full with Jada (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Sharon in EastEnders?

It’s fair to say Sharon’s transformation could be down to the fact she’s not got any major drama going on – or at least none that she knows about!

After several years of hell which saw her marriage to Phil Mitchell break down following her affair with teenager Keanu Taylor, as well as the loss of her beloved son Denny, who drowned, Sharon seems to be more settled.

She has her second son, Albie, to look after, is running the local gym, and is helping to bring up her granddaughter, Alyssa.

Though Alyssa’s mum Jada, who lives with Sharon is proving to be a bit of a handful!

Jada threw a party while Sharon was away and although Martin covered for her and Sharon doesn’t know, it’s probably only a matter of time before the truth comes out.

But being a former teen tearaway herself, surely Sharon knows a thing or two to keep Jada in line?

