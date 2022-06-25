EastEnders fans have spotted a clue that ‘proves’ Grant Mitchell is about to make a huge comeback.

With spoilers revealing Phil Mitchell will be in a tricky and dangerous position in prison in the coming weeks, fans are sure it will be Grant who saves him.

EastEnders fans are convinced Grant Mitchell is making a comeback (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders lines up return for Grant Mitchell?

One shared on DS Forums: “With the upcoming spoilers of Phil’s storyline, it does feel like they are setting up for Grant Mitchel to return to save the day again.

It just feels like the perfect time especially with the Mitchell’s business interests under threat and with Phil in prison.

“With Sharon, Sam, Kat and Shirley underestimating how dangerous Jonah actually is. And upcoming spoilers indicating about Phil going onto life support.”

A second agreed: “That’s definitely the direction the writers are going with this storyline, bringing Grant back.

Read more: EastEnders star Max Bowden reaches out to fans as he quits Instagram

“It just feels like the perfect time especially with the Mitchell’s business interests under threat and with Phil in prison.

“Sam’s return in particular makes a Grant return even more likely. Let’s hope so we need Grant to return ASAP.”

Another said: “I think it’s very likely that Grant Mitchell is on his way back, and on a permanent basis too I think.

“With Danny Dyer leaving they’ll be able to pay Ross Kemp a high wage, and he will, in a way, become Danny’s replacement as a very high-profile character in the show.

“Grant is urgently needed for Phil’s storyline, and with Sam back it makes sense to have the Mitchell empire back properly for the first time since the 90s, it will save the show and attract more viewers.

Phil is in danger in prison – and fans think Grant will save him (Credit: BBC)

“The Mitchells will most likely become the new owners of the Vic. And I really hope that all I’ve just wrote is true, because I’ve been wanting Phil and Grant back running the Vic for so many years now.

“I genuinely believe that it’s the closest it’s been to happening.”

Ross Kemp last appeared on the soap in 2016.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Grant returned for mum Peggy’s death, and discovered he was the biological father of Mark Fowler Jr.

He left with daughter Courtney to rebuild the Mitchell empire abroad and hasn’t been seen since.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.