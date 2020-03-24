EastEnders first look: All the changes to next week's episodes

EastEnders filming has been impacted by the coronavirus and will only air two episodes week going forward.

The show released a statement last week saying: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice."

They added: "We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

Phil will return, but he won't be happy EastEnders has cut episodes! (Credit: BBC)

Episodes will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm with immediate effect.

The EastEnders cast have taken the coronavirus shut down in good humour.

Natalie Cassidy who plays Sonia Fowler tweeted: "I shall get my trumpet out at some point and entertain myself."

I shall get my trumpet out at some point and entertain myself. https://t.co/EnEsHgu2hq — Natalie Cassidy (@Nat_Cassidy) March 18, 2020

And Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen Taylor, has offered her services as a cleaner!

Anyone need a cleaner? ☹️ https://t.co/aAobtdzmG8 — lorraine stanley (@loustar76) March 18, 2020

The soap's social media channels have released a video of some of the cast members washing their hands.

They are suggesting humming the theme of EastEnders instead of singing Happy Birthday every day, which the government have advised to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Fans can still enjoy two episodes per week now going forward, so here's what's happening next week on EastEnders.

Dennis's funeral

Sharon doesn't want Mitchells mourning her son in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

It's the day of Dennis's funeral, but when Jay arrives with flowers, Sharon says she doesn't want any Mitchells at the ceremony.

Sharon struggles through the day, and snaps at Linda when she notices a detail her friend missed, but who arrives next sends shockwaves through the pub.

Phil returns

Phil turns up in The Vic for Dennis's wake. Sharon is stunned by his arrival.

She launches herself at him, forcing Ian and Kathy to intervene.

Sharon hurls insults at Phil (Credit: BBC)

After Phil bangs down the door of the Beales' to get to Sharon, she hurls insults at him.

Ian calls the police, but when they arrive, Phil is nowhere to be seen.

Phil's confession shocks Ian (Credit: BBC)

Sharon later finds Phil at the Arches and they reminisce.

Phil realises what he has to do.

He later shocks Ian with his confession...

Linda falls off the wagon

Linda tells Mick she's ready to return to work full time.

But when she finds Shirley's vodka and pours herself a drink, it's clear she's not past her demons.

Shirley catches Linda (Credit: BBC)

Shirley catches Linda red handed. Linda confesses she's had a drink when Mick arrives.

Later, Linda opens up to Mick and the Carters come to a huge decision...

Dotty causes trouble

Peter saves Dotty (Credit: BBC)

After spraying graffiti with Vinny, Dotty is out to cause trouble.

She steals a man's wallet, but when he gives chase, Peter steps in to rescue her.

Ian gets what he wants (Credit: BBC)

Later, Ian sees her sleeping on his couch.

He rifles through her bag and finds the keys to the Arches.

What is Ian planning?

