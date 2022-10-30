EastEnders SPOILERS: Mick Carter in brutal fight with Janine Butcher in explosive exit scenes?

It seems EastEnders star Danny Dyer’s exit will be an explosive one, according to latest spoilers.

New filming pictures have appeared to reveal that the actor’s character Mick Carter will be involved in a dramatic fight with lover Janine Butcher.

Danny Dyer wants his EastEnders exit see Mick Carter killed off at Christmas (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

EastEnders spoilers

Viewers know the pair are together after Janine fell pregnant with Mick’s baby.

She has been hiding the dark secret that she framed his ex-wife Linda for a car crash involving baby Annie.

Her daughter Scarlett recently discovered evidence that proves her mother is responsible.

But she has yet to tell anyone.

Now it looks like the secret is coming out with explosive consequences.

Filming pictures appear to show Janine kneeing Mick in a brutal fight, leaving him in pain on the ground.

EastEnders exit for Danny Dyer

More details have been revealed showing Mick struggling as Janine attacks him.

Meanwhile Linda lays bloodied on the ground next to them.

Previous pictures have shown a dramatic car crash as Janine and Linda plunge over a cliff.

Mick can then be seen throwing himself over the cliff in an attempt to rescue the women.

A source told The Sun: “The scenes are action-packed with a lot of fighting and shouting.

“It looks to be one of the most dramatic episodes ever. The soap has certainly thrown everything at Danny’s exit and it looks like it’s going to be left open-ended.”

Actor Danny hasn’t been shy about talking up how he wants to exit the soap.

Speaking to the Mirror, Danny – who has been in the EastEnders cast since 2013 – noted he’s looking forward to an “epic” farewell.

Janine and Mick will apparently have an explosive fight around their EastEnders exit (Credit: BBC)

Danny Dyer wants Mick to die

The Queen Vic fave also promised his final plot would be a “dark” one.

Danny also told the tabloid he would be “going out” at Christmas, having also made his debut during festive episodes.

However, it seems Danny is determined Mick should be written out entirely when he moves on.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Danny said: “I would like to put a full stop on it for sure.

“It’s all up in the air but I want it to be huge and epic and I want people to be talking about a certain subject that I think’s very important and with our platform and we get it right, it reaches a lot of people.

“So I want to go out in a way that gets people debating. It’s important and I think it’s going to be a shock.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

