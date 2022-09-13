Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal Janine‘s shock as she discovers that she’s pregnant with Mick‘s baby.

After believing that she just had a sickness bug, things soon escalate into a hospital trip where she gets some unexpected news.

But what will Janine do when she discovers she’s pregnant in EastEnders spoilers?

Janine gets a shock (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Janine’s pregnant

Janine is excited to tell Mick that she’s planned a day trip for them both.

However, Mick can’t make it as it’s Linda‘s trial.

Taking a funny turn, Janine tells Mick to go to the trial as she’s not feeling well anyway.

Later on, Sonia brings in Scarlett who’s also not well, with Janine thinking that they must have caught the same thing.

However, Janine soon faints and is taken to hospital.

Fearing that something is wrong, Janine and Sonia get a shock when they learn that Janine is pregnant with Mick’s baby.

How will Mick react?

Linda wants Mick back (Credit: BBC)

Linda wants Mick back

Janine should be over the moon that she’s pregnant but she’s apprehensive about telling Mick.

Sonia does her best to try and convince her to just come out with it but as she does this, Frankie overhears.

Janine’s relationship with Mick could be about to hit a bump in the road as Linda does her best to win Mick back.

Feeling nervous about her trial, Linda is comforted by Mick’s support.

Linda finds out that Mick has paid a large amount of money for her new solicitor and tells Sharon that she still has feelings for him.

Mick has promised to support Linda through her trial, but has he given her the wrong idea?

As Shirley tells Janine that Mick’s paid for Linda’s lawyer, she’s left furious.

Will the pregnancy make Linda back off?

Will Mick start to distance himself from Linda?

Which woman will win his heart in the end?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!