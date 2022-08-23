EastEnders spoilers: Linda spared jail, but Janine plots to bring her down

Recent EastEnders spoilers have revealed that, as Linda is spared jail, Janine plots to bring her down.

Linda is currently on trial for driving under the influence – and crashing her car while drunk.

With Linda’s court date looming, rival Janine senses victory on the cards.

However, in a shock ruling by the judge, Linda is spared jail.

Still, Janine’s latest scheme could be the final nail in the coffin for Linda.

But what is Janine planning this time?

Janine enlists Jada’s help in taking down Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda’s day in court arrives

On the day of Linda’s court date, Zack comforts Linda. She reveals that her divorce from Mick is final.

Felix and Finlay interrupt to prepare for their Carnival-themed party, but are left feeling down when Linda tells them that she probably won’t make it.

Meanwhile, Janine seethes as she realises that Mick will continue to visit Linda even if she goes to prison.

Fearing that Mick and Linda will ultimately get back together, she blackmails a reluctant Jada into helping her bring down Linda.

But what does her latest scheme entail?

Janine blackmails Jada into her latest plot (Credit: BBC)

Later, Linda says an emotional goodbye to Ollie and Annie.

With Mick at her side, she goes to the hearing, and prepares for the worst.

At the hearing, she gives a heartfelt, honest speech about her mistakes.

Both Linda and Mick are shocked when the judge doesn’t give her a jail sentence.

As Mick watches, Linda bids a tearful goodbye to Ollie (Credit: BBC)

Linda celebrates her freedom

Janine is furious when Linda walks back into the Vic a free woman.

As the Carnival party begins, Linda joins in the festivities.

Suddenly, Zack arrives with some shocking news – a revelation which quickly wipes the smile off Linda’s face.

Has Janine’s plot worked?

Will Mick continue to stand by Linda?

What has Janine done?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

