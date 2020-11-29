Kush Kazemi is going to make a drastic decision on EastEnders – and hand himself in to police for the car heist.

The market trader was caught attempting to steal a car during the Mitchells’ and Kat’s scheme.

Kush hands himself in to the police (Credit: BBC)

He managed to evade immediate arrest by blackmailing Ben Mitchell’s boyfriend, Callum Highway, but his ordeal isn’t over.

After punching Callum to make it look real, Kush’s scheme to blackmail Callum enraged the Mitchells.

With the police and Phil on the warpath, Kush and Kat were forced to flee Walford – after knocking out Jack Branning, that is.

But next week, Kat and Kush sneak back into number 31, but they couldn’t have picked a worse time with the police still swarming the Square.

They are desperate to get their money from Phil before leaving for a new life abroad, but things won’t be that simple.

And Kush is hiding the fact he has other plans.

As Kat goes to Phil’s demanding the money they’re owed, she is surprised when Phil hands it over. However, her joy is short lived when she realises it is only a fraction of what she is owed.

Phil wants to make sure Kush shuts his mouth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Kush Kazemi hands himself in to police

Meanwhile, realising what the consequences to his actions mean for the family, Kush makes a tough decision.

Unbeknownst to Kat, he hands himself into the police.

Kat finds herself face to face with Jack in the café and he is clearly not pleased to see her after their last encounter.

However it is Kat that is left stunned when Jack tells her that Kush has turned himself in.

Kat informs Phil, who is reeling, and he makes a stark warning.

Disappointed and hurt at Kush’s actions, Kat is still almost set on leaving Walford.

Actor Davood Ghadami has said: “I think Kush would rather serve his time and still see his son than to be on the run for the rest of his life.

“When it comes to it, he has a lot of love for his boy. And I don’t think he wants to miss seeing him grow up.

“As much as he loves Kat and Kat’s boys, Arthur is his flesh and blood. In the end he decides the only thing to do is to hand himself in.”

