EastEnders: Mick Carter ‘suicide’ scene horrifies viewers

EastEnders viewers were left horrified as Mick Carter had a vision of taking his own life by driving into a wall.

Over the last few months Mick has been struggling with his mental health.

Last month, Mick was shocked when Frankie Lewis told him he was her dad and her mum was Katy Lewis.

Frankie was disgusted when she learnt Mick was sexually abused by her mum (Credit: BBC)

But Frankie was disgusted when she learnt Katy worked in Mick’s care home and had sexually abused him when he was 12.

Later, Katy came to Walford and denied what happened, leaving Mick unsure what to think and questioning his own memory.

His wife Linda has been left worried about his mental health.

Katy denied abusing Mick (Credit: BBC)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, November 26), Linda discovered Mick had got into a fight in a bar whilst he was staying with his son Lee.

Later, Mick drove Linda to the supermarket and she tried to encourage him to open up about how he’s feeling.

After she got out of the car, Mick started to focus on the wall which was directly opposite his car.

It seemed as if Mick was going to drive into the wall (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Emma Barton rushes into busy road to save dog

He began revving his engine and saw the character drive towards the wall. However a couple of seconds later, Linda opened the door, revealing Mick had just imagined it.

But viewers were horrified and have been left worrying for Mick.

Mick Carter, I wanna hug you & tell you everything will be alright. You will get through it #Eastenders — SJ Sconesss (@JustSarahJay) November 26, 2020

Mick was thinking of killing himself. His mental health… 😭 #EastEnders — ♥︎ 𝕊 𝕚 𝕟 𝕖 𝕒 𝕕 ♥︎ (@KWMadhead94) November 26, 2020

Mick is so precious man ☹️ he really don’t deserve any of this 💔 #EastEnders — Lauren 🐾 (@TheCarterArmyEE) November 26, 2020

I seriously thought mick was going to commit suicide.@bbceastenders #eastenders — mysterious (@friendlyperso) November 26, 2020

EastEnders: What’s next for Mick?

In next week’s scenes, Mick and Katy go back to Mick’s childhood care home. Katy is nervous about what it could trigger, but Mick is determined to get answers.

When they arrive the building is boarded up. However Mick doesn’t give up. Once inside, old memories come flooding back.

Mick and Katy go to his childhood care home (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Lorraine Stanley reveals Karen Taylor Christmas striptease

Katy suggests Mick’s trauma was to do with Shirley leaving him, but Mick is still convinced that there’s something else.

Will he figure out the truth?

If you are struggling with your mental health, Samaritans are on hand to help – email jo@samaritans.org or call 116 123 free.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Have you been watching EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.