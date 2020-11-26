EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has revealed Karen Taylor be involved in a striptease at Christmas.

The last few months have been difficult for Karen after her daughter Chantelle died. But what Karen doesn’t know if Chantelle’s death was no accident – she was killed by her abusive husband Gray.

However, actress Lorraine has teased what viewers can expected to see from her alter ego over the festive period.

As it will be her first Christmas since Chantelle’s death, it’s inevitable times will be tough for the Taylor/Baker family.

But despite mourning her oldest child, Lorraine admitted there are some funny scenes to come.

In a recent chat with Inside Soap, Lorraine said: “Karen is grieving and doesn’t want anything to do with Christmas.

“Having said that, there are a few funny scenes actually. I can’t give too much away, but there is a striptease – and Karen’s involved.”

EastEnders: Chantelle’s death

EastEnders returned to screens in September after a few months off air.

During the time off-air, EastEnders characters had been in lockdown. Chantelle was in lockdown with her abusive husband and two children Mack and Mia.

But after lockdown, Chantelle decided to take her children and leave Gray.

There is a striptease – and Karen’s involved.

However the solicitor learnt of Chantelle’s plans and she told him she wasn’t leave. But when he caught her trying to contact Kheerat, who planned to help her flee, he pushed her over.

Chantelle fell onto a knife in the dishwasher that was facing upwards. But instead of getting help immediately, Gray walked around the Square to give himself an alibi.

When he returned home he made Chantelle’s death look like an accident before calling the emergency services.

After her death, he attempted to take his own life along with Mia and Mackenzie’s. But Shirley Carter found him just before and convinced him not to do it.

Will the truth ever come out?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

