EastEnders' Elaine and George, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers tonight: George proposes to Elaine after Linda discovers his big secret

Linda's furious with George's actions

By Tamzin Meyer

In tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (Monday June 5), George proposes to Elaine after a huge bombshell revelation.

After Linda finds out she pretty huge news, she kicks him out. However, he soon proposes to Elaine in a shock move. But, will Elaine agree to marry him and how will Linda react in EastEnders spoilers?

George tries to turn things around (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George proposes to Elaine

Tonight, Linda continues to struggle getting used to the Knight family arriving in Walford.

Elaine tells Linda that Anna and Gina’s mum left them nine years ago as Phil discusses a potential boxing club and pub collaboration with George.

Later on, Linda’s furious when she overhears George on the phone explaining that he hasn’t sold his Marbella bar and can’t afford The Vic. She’s fuming and kicks George and the girls out.

However, George is desperate to turn things around and proposes to Elaine. But, will Elaine say yes? And, how will Linda react to the shock proposal?

Ben makes a big decision (Credit: BBC)

Ben decides to sell The Arches to Sharon

Phil’s not happy when Ben reveals that he wants to sell The Arches to Sharon. With this, Phil speaks to Sharon and questions why she wants The Arches.

Phil can’t believe it when Sharon explains that she’s bought it so that Keanu can have a business.

Eve wants to get revenge on Nish (Credit: BBC)

Eve and Suki conspire against Nish

Tonight, Nish is livid and accuses Vinny of messing up a business deal. As Nish focuses on the business, Suki invites Eve round.

However, Eve soon panics and hides in a cupboard when Nish comes home early. This gives her the chance to overhear him talking about a dodgy deal.

Afterwards, Eve reports back to Suki and suggests that they have the evidence they need to bring Nish down. But, will their plan be successful?

Freddie high fives Billy in the chippy
Freddie and Bobby flirt with the girls (Credit: BBC)

Freddie and Bobby flirt with the Knight girls

Bobby and Freddie have their sights set on Anna and Gina Knight and offer them free fish and chips.

The Knight sisters go along with their flirting and offer them a free drink in The Vic in return. But, do Freddie and Bobby have a chance with Anna and Gina?

Read more :Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Has Elaine Ruffled The Wrong Feathers? 👀 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

EastEnders EastEnders Spoilers Elaine Peacock George Knight

Trending Articles

Susan Boyle singing on BGT
Susan Boyle makes shock BGT return as she shares ‘fight’ to get back on stage after suffering a stroke
X Factor UK winner Myles Stephenson
X Factor winner Myles Stephenson ‘angry’ as toddler son left with irreversible brain damage following stroke
Viggo Venn and Ant McPartlin frown on Britain's Got Talent
Ant McPartlin issues apology over Britain’s Got Talent winner amid calls for show to be cancelled
Emily Morgan smiling to camera and Tom Bradby presenting the news
Tom Bradby shares crushing details of Emily Morgan’s shock cancer diagnosis and her ‘bravery’ in her final days
Holly Willoughby on This Morning / Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby statement on Phillip Schofield massively divides viewers
Emily Morgan presenting her final ITV News broadcast
Emily Morgan’s poignant final broadcast for ITV News – just weeks before her death aged 45