EastEnders spoilers tonight: George proposes to Elaine after Linda discovers his big secret

In tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (Monday June 5), George proposes to Elaine after a huge bombshell revelation.

After Linda finds out she pretty huge news, she kicks him out. However, he soon proposes to Elaine in a shock move. But, will Elaine agree to marry him and how will Linda react in EastEnders spoilers?

George tries to turn things around (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: George proposes to Elaine

Tonight, Linda continues to struggle getting used to the Knight family arriving in Walford.

Elaine tells Linda that Anna and Gina’s mum left them nine years ago as Phil discusses a potential boxing club and pub collaboration with George.

Later on, Linda’s furious when she overhears George on the phone explaining that he hasn’t sold his Marbella bar and can’t afford The Vic. She’s fuming and kicks George and the girls out.

However, George is desperate to turn things around and proposes to Elaine. But, will Elaine say yes? And, how will Linda react to the shock proposal?

Ben makes a big decision (Credit: BBC)

Ben decides to sell The Arches to Sharon

Phil’s not happy when Ben reveals that he wants to sell The Arches to Sharon. With this, Phil speaks to Sharon and questions why she wants The Arches.

Phil can’t believe it when Sharon explains that she’s bought it so that Keanu can have a business.

Eve wants to get revenge on Nish (Credit: BBC)

Eve and Suki conspire against Nish

Tonight, Nish is livid and accuses Vinny of messing up a business deal. As Nish focuses on the business, Suki invites Eve round.

However, Eve soon panics and hides in a cupboard when Nish comes home early. This gives her the chance to overhear him talking about a dodgy deal.

Afterwards, Eve reports back to Suki and suggests that they have the evidence they need to bring Nish down. But, will their plan be successful?

Freddie and Bobby flirt with the girls (Credit: BBC)

Freddie and Bobby flirt with the Knight girls

Bobby and Freddie have their sights set on Anna and Gina Knight and offer them free fish and chips.

The Knight sisters go along with their flirting and offer them a free drink in The Vic in return. But, do Freddie and Bobby have a chance with Anna and Gina?

