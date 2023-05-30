EastEnders spoilers: Suki and Eve to bring Nish down?

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Eve overhears Nish discussing a dodgy deal, getting the evidence she needs.

Telling Suki about what she’s heard, Eve tells Suki that this is their chance to bring Nish down. But, will Suki agree to take on Nish? Can Suki and Eve successfully bring Nish down in EastEnders spoilers?

Eve overhears Nish (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Eve asks Suki to bring Nish down

Next week, tensions are high as Nish blames Vinny for messing up a business deal. As Nish focuses on the businesses, Suki invites Eve round. Eve’s soon forced to hide in a cupboard when Nish comes home early. However, she’s thrilled when she overhears him discussing a dodgy deal.

After overhearing Nish, Eve reveals what she heard to Suki, explaining that they have what they need to bring him down. Suki soon agrees to Eve’s plan as they both plot their escape. They both attempt to find out more on Nish’s dodgy deal and then report him to the police.

Suki has a lot to think about as she weighs up running away and leaving Vinny behind, starting afresh. But, will Eve and Suki successfully bring Nish down?

Nish accuses Vinny (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish points the finger at Vinny

Suki’s nervous as she watches Nish go off to a meeting, quickly calling the police to report him and his dodgy deals. Packing her case and preparing to escape Walford, Suki has a final chat with Vinny who is unaware of his mum’s plan.

However, as she’s about to leave Nish comes home and accuses Vinny of reporting him to the police. Suki’s horrified that Nish has come home and that her plan has failed. But, will she still get the chance to escape? Or, will Nish spot her bags and work things out?

