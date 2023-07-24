EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Sonia might be pregnant. But does she want another baby? And how will Reiss react?

Meanwhile, Freddie is determined to track down his real dad. However, will he find out the truth about who his father really is and what happened the night Freddie was conceived?

Also, Stacey tries to catch her stalker. All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Sonia pregnant?

Sonia’s period is late and she worries to Whitney she might be pregnant. But does she want another baby?

Meanwhile, she’s also struggling with her feelings about Reiss’ wife, Debbie. Reiss tries to apologise about being insensitive to her feelings, but puts his foot in it when he shares negative views on kids.

He’s unaware of Sonia’s pregnancy suspicions, but how will she feel about his comments?

2. Freddie makes a huge decision

Freddie helps Alfie throw a last-minute pirate party for the twins. The party is a huge success and Alfie’s fatherly bond with Bert and Ernie touches a nerve with Freddie.

He decides he’s going to find his real dad and asks Kat for the truth, but she quickly dismisses Freddie. However, he continues to push for information and in the end, Kat lies to protect Little Mo.

3. Freddie discovers the truth

Kat later talks to Jean and Harvey about the lies she’s told. She doesn’t want to betray Little Mo’s trust, but knows Freddie isn’t going to let it drop.

Tommy overhears the conversation. Armed with the identity of Freddie’s father, Tommy rushes off and tells Freddie his dad’s real name.

A search brings up ‘Graham Foster’ on a car dealership website and Freddie is excited to finally meet his father, totally unaware of the truth behind his conception…

Bobby helps Freddie set up a secret meeting under the pretence of test driving a car. However, once he’s there Freddie is overwhelmed and blurts out who he really is. Meanwhile, Kat, Alfie and Billy desperately try to track Freddie down to protect him from the truth.

4. Eve and Stacey plot

Horrified Stacey gets lingerie delivered to the bap van. She and Eve hatch a plan to lure the stalker into the open.

But Martin catches Stacey hiding outside and is suspicious. He ends up ruining the plan.

Theo then turns up and Stacey invites him for tea, unaware he’s who she should be frightened of.

5. Gina under suspicion

Linda discovers £200 missing from The Vic takings and the Knights question Gina. She’s furious to be accused and has a good idea who did take the money…

Annoyed Gina soon finds out Anna took the money to pay a private investigator to find their mother. Gina tells Anna it’s her or their mum, but Anna later decides to go through with finding their mum.

6. Anna’s investigation

Anna meets with a private investigator to share information about her mum’s disappearance. Things are tense between Anna and Gina with the latter disapproving of what Anna is up to.

When George forces Anna to confess what she’s really doing, he begs her to call off the search before anyone gets hurt. But Anna is soon rattled when the investigator gives her a lead on her missing mum…

7. Bobby confesses

Bobby realises he needs to be honest with Anna about Lucy’s death. But Anna reveals she already knows about Bobby’s involvement – how will she react?

